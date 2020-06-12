Winter annual oilseeds such as pennycress and winter camelina may provide benefits that could increase their adoption by farmers, according to researchers with the University of Minnesota-Forever Green Agriculture Initiative. The environmental and economic benefits of those crops were discussed during a recently held “Winter Annual Oilseeds Virtual Field Days.”
When it comes to environmental benefits, winter-oilseed crops may help address pollinator health and water quality, said Frank Forcella, an adjunct associate professor of agronomy at the University of Minnesota. Pennycress blooms in late April to early May; it’s one of the first plants in the spring to attract and provide nutrition for native bees and other pollinators. No other crops flower at that time.
And plant breeders are developing pennycress lines that are even better for pollinators. Chemical mutagenesis for example has been used to alter a single gene that controls flower size. Breeders also are working on pennycress flowers that produce more nectar and pollen than wild types of pennycress, Forcella said. That pollen is loaded with protein and vitamins important for the health of bees and other pollinators.
Syrphid flies – also known as hover flies – have been found to pollinate camelina plants. Their larvae can act as biocontrol agents in a relay-cropping system where soybeans are planted into winter camelina. If syrphid flies lay eggs on soybean plants their larvae will eat soybean-damaging aphids. That’s a case where camelina can be beneficial for farmers.
Camelina is planted in early fall. It’s dormant in winter and then begins growing again in spring. Farmers can plant soybeans into the growing camelina. The winter camelina crop sequesters nitrates and keeps them from leaching into the soil. Camelina may be harvested from mid-June to early July. By that time soybeans are mature enough to help prevent soil runoff.
Breeding work progressing
Katherine Frels, a research assistant professor at the University of Minnesota, said a team of researchers with the Forever Green program are focused on breeding pennycress and winter camelina for improved traits in three main areas.
- domestication – uniform emergence, reduced pod shatter
- agronomic traits – early maturity, standability, seed yield and winterhardiness
- end-use quality – oil content, edible oil, shelf-stable oil, edible meal
The genomes of both species have been sequenced, which has helped shorten the time needed to develop crops with improved traits. Both crops also are self-pollinating with short life cycles.
“Any genetic changes we make should be easily passed on to the next generation,” Frels said. “We can make multiple generations of improvements each year.”
The researchers have used mutagenesis breeding. Chemically induced mutation is a non-genetically modified breeding technique. They also have built collections of wild types of the species, searching for traits of interest. Wild types have been collected from the United States, Canada, Europe and Armenia.
“We’ve been characterizing wild populations to select for the best combination of early flowering, seed yield and oil content,” she said.
Pod shattering has presented a challenge in pennycress. Shattering is beneficial for seed propagation in the wild but it’s not good for farming where one wants seed in a grain wagon and not on the ground. Genotypes with reduced shattering also would help to increase the harvest window.
Researchers also have been working on improving the oil profile of pennycress. Its oil can be used in the production of biobased products such as bioplastics and biodiesel. But reduced levels of erucic acid and glucosinolate could create new market opportunities for pennycress feedstocks. That’s because increased dietary exposure to erucic acid has been associated with heart-health concerns and glucosinolates impart a pungent flavor in oil.
Winter camelina is a heart-healthy oil. It has an excellent level of unsaturated fatty acids balanced with vitamin E. Camelina also has better shelf life than flax oil, Frels said. Camelina oil is naturally low in erucic acid. But further reduction of its glucosinolate content in camelina meal would be beneficial.
University of Minnesota researchers began crossing pennycress lines in 2012. In just eight years they’ve improved emergence and made pennycress oil edible. Developing canola from rapeseed required decades of work before it was ready for human consumption, she said. She credits the quicker development of the winter oilseeds to gene-sequencing tools now available to plant breeders.
“We expect to have a new pennycress variety available in three to five years,” she said. “Camelina has about the same trajectory.”
Best agronomic practices tested
Russ Gesch is a research plant physiologist, working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service in Morris, Minnesota. He’s been studying the best agronomic practices for winter-oilseed crops. They’ve performed well when planted in September after a short-season summer annual crop such as spring wheat, oats, barley, corn silage, sweet corn or peas.
Pennycress or winter camelina form a rosette after they’ve been established. The rosettes remain dormant through the winter. The plants begin growing again in spring, even as early as when snow begins to melt. They have good freeze tolerance, Gesch said. Plant stems bolt in late April to early May. That’s when a farmer can interseed soybeans between the rows of the winter-oilseed crop. Winter-oilseed crops flower from mid-May to late May; they’re ready to harvest mid-June to early July when soybeans are still short.
Gesch recommends using a skip-row planting technique for winter-oilseed crops. Farmers could use a no-till drill, leaving open a space where they’re not going to plant the oilseed crop. That would correspond to the row space one is planning for soybeans. Gesch has planted 30-inch soybean rows. Farmers can block openings in the drill to produce a skip row.
Researchers from the University of Minnesota and the Agricultural Research Service also have been evaluating best practices for soybean-variety selection, weed control, planting into crop residue, fertilizer application, harvesting and drying.
Visit youtube and search for "winter annual oilseeds" to see a video featuring the Winter Annual Oilseeds Virtual Field Days. Visit forevergreen.umn.edu and iprefercap.org and covercress.com for more information.