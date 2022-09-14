Pheromone sought to disrupt insect mating

A chemical that disrupts “evil” weevils’ mating and prevents them from destroying avocados is being sought by scientists at the University of California-Riverside. Avocado weevils are small beetles with long snouts. They drill through fruit to lay eggs. Weevil grubs or larvae bore into avocado seeds to feed.
“They’re extremely difficult to control because they spend most of their time deep inside the fruit where they’re well protected from insecticides and natural enemies,” said Mark Hoddle, a biological control specialist at UC-Riverside. “The insects also are understudied, making information about them hard to come by.”
One strategy for controlling pests is to introduce other insects that feed on them. But that’s unlikely to work because natural enemies of the weevils seem to be rare in areas where the pest is native, Hoddle said.
He’s working with Jocelyn Millar, an insect-pheromone expert at UC-Riverside. They’re leading an effort to find the weevil’s pheromone. They plan to use it to monitor the pests and prevent them from mating in avocado orchards.
“We could flood avocado orchards with so much pheromone that males and females can’t find each other, and therefore can’t reproduce,” Hoddle said. “That would reduce damage to fruit and enable growers to use fewer insecticides.”
People are also reading…
Alternative-control strategies could include mass trapping using the pheromone as a lure or an “attract-and-kill” approach. That’s where the pheromone attracts the weevils to small sources of insecticide.
Hoddle and Sean Halloran, an entomology researcher at UC-Riverside, captured the chemicals that avocado weevils release into the air. Possible pheromone-compound formulas were identified from crude extracts and are now being synthesized in Millar’s laboratory.
“Weevil pheromones have complicated structures. When they’re made in a laboratory, they can have left- or right-handed forms,” Hoddle said.
Initially Millar’s group made a mixture of both forms to see if the blend would work as an attractant. It’s less expensive to make the blend than the individual left- or right-handed forms. Field work in Mexico with the pheromone cocktail didn’t have much response from the weevils. That suggests that one of the forms in the blend could be antagonizing the response to the other.
The researchers plan to synthesize individual forms of the chemicals and test the insects’ response to each in Mexican avocado orchards.
Because the levels of avocado imports from Mexico are increasing, the risk of an accidental weevil invasion is increasing as well. Hoddle said he’s hopeful the pheromone will be successfully identified and used to reduce the risk the pest presents to avocado growers.
Visit biocontrol.ucr.edu and search for "Mark Hoddle" for more information.
Jules Bernstein is a senior public-information officer for the University of California-Riverside.