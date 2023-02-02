Researchers in the United Kingdom say they’re providing a roadmap for how phosphorus can be better managed. The strategy outlines a need for new solutions and scaling of existing phosphorus innovations to prevent future damage to aquatic biodiversity and habitats, and to reduce reliance on risky import markets.
Current events are driving home the effect of supply disruptions on prices, said Erin Sherry, a principal research economist at the United Kingdom’s Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute and a co-author of the report.
“Strategic management of phosphorus is important in terms of improving productivity while reducing the environmental impact of food production,” Sherry said. “Profits benefit because taking full advantage of phosphate stocks reduces fertilizer purchases. Targeted use of slurry to replenish low stocks helps improve grass growth, which also reduces the feed bill.”
Crop and livestock production in the United Kingdom is almost entirely dependent on imported phosphorus in feeds and fertilizers. The United Kingdom imports about 174,000 metric tons of phosphorus annually.
Most of the imports derive from phosphate rock from Russia, Morocco and China. The price of phosphate fertilizer quadrupled between mid-2020 and mid-2022 due to supply disruptions and market concentration in China. The ongoing war in Ukraine also is serving to highlight food-security risks associated with reliance on imports of critical farm inputs such as phosphorus.
Despite volatile prices and supply disruptions, phosphorus use in the United Kingdom is still inefficient, with less than half of imported phosphorus used productively to grow food. Poor management through the decades has led to it being a major contributor to environmental problems. Wastewater discharges, along with excess phosphorus accumulating in agricultural soils and leaching into waterways, are contributing to issues such as algal blooms.
The UK Phosphorus Transformation Strategy is led by Lancaster University. Also working on the strategy are researchers from the University of Technology Sydney, the University of Leeds, the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute and the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology.
Their recommendations, co-developed with stakeholders, highlight a number of priorities to enable the transition toward more sustainable use of phosphorus.
• Develop and deploy at scale new technologies and innovations that can recover phosphorus from animal manure, wastewater and food waste, and redistribute them as viable, cost-effective and renewable fertilizers.
• Provide incentives that encourage investment in technologies and reduce barriers to create new markets for a renewable phosphorus-fertilizer sector.
• Improve, align and make coherent policies and governance that recognize and manage phosphorus as a scare resource, as well as a pollutant.
• Provide tailored knowledge, research and advice for farmers on tapping soil-legacy phosphorus, and using recycled phosphorus.
• Better engage stakeholders across the whole phosphorus value chain to set strategic direction and support implementation via bespoke and diverse local phosphorus solutions.
• Create a nutrient-stakeholder platform and nutrient data-sharing dashboards to help inform phosphorus management.
There are currently billions of pounds of phosphorus locked in top soil from decades of applications of fertilizer and manure. Accessing and managing the legacy phosphorus “bank” is central to improving efficiency and reducing imports, said the scientists recommending the new strategy.
“The good news is there are many pockets of innovation and initiatives already underway in different sectors in the United Kingdom,” said Brent Jacobs, a research director at the University of Technology Sydney-Institute for Sustainable Futures, and one of the strategy’s lead authors. “These can be learned from, scaled and integrated to help overcome some of the challenges associated with phosphorus use.
“Theoretically there’s enough phosphorus circulating in the food system and in our soils. One of the pathways to achieving sustainable phosphorus use will involve developing and deploying new technologies that can extract legacy phosphorus from soils and manures and develop new renewable fertilizer markets.”
The authors highlight the need for all of the different actors and sectors involved in food production and government departments, which are currently operating in a fragmented manner, to work more closely and adopt innovative solutions to transition toward using phosphorus more sustainably.
Visit youtube.com and search for "Phosphorus in the UK Food System" to watch a video outlining the phosphorus problem. Visit wp.lancs.ac.uk/rephokus/publications for more information.