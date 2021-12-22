Phytophthora-resistant gene cloned

A gene responsible for resistance to Phytophthora root rot has been identified and cloned by researchers at Purdue University. The gene could help plant breeders develop more resilient soybean varieties in the future.
Jianxin Ma, a professor of agronomy at Purdue, said only a tiny sample of deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – is needed for a test with a molecular marker. That means seeds could be easily checked for the disease resistance, he said.
“We don’t have to wait for a plant to grow to see if it carries the trait or waste resources breeding plants without it,” he said. “Precision breeding accelerates the speed at which a new, robust cultivar can be put in the hands of farmers.”
The Rps11 gene confers broad-spectrum resistance to the pathogen. The team identified and cloned the gene, a critical step to create molecular markers that precisely detect the presence of the gene.
Like fungi and other pathogens, the soil-borne Phytophthora mold has evolved and resistance of existing soybean lines is waning, Ma said.
“The pathogen is difficult to manage using fungicides, which also are costly and have potential environmental impact,” he said. “Genetic resistance is the best way to prevent it.”
In addition to Rps11, the collaboration between the Purdue research and Corteva Agriscience has resulted in identification of three more genes that confer excellent resistance to the pathogen. The team hopes to be able to clone them as well, Ma said.
The researchers used the company’s high-throughput genotyping and sequencing technologies to pinpoint the novel gene responsible for Phytophthora resistance.
The Rps11 gene is found in a complex region of the genome. The region carries a dozen genes that are structurally similar to, but functionally distinct from, Rps11. The number of such genes in the region varies among plant varieties from five to 23, making it difficult to find Rps11.
“If we had relied only on publicly available soybean reference genomes, we wouldn’t have captured Rps11,” Ma said. “The region is present in those genomes, but the counterpart of the gene that gives resistance is not there. So we had to decode the entire region in the Rps11 donor line. We couldn’t have done it without the equipment and expertise of Corteva.”
Guided by the entire sequence from the region, the team was able to design a set of DNA markers for high-throughput genotyping of more than 17,000 individual plants. They pinpointed the gene in a matter of a few months, Ma said.
“If plants can be bred with multiple genes that confer disease resistance, they would have layers of protection,” Ma said. “We also plan to explore how structural variation of this genomic region gave rise to the resistance, to understand and possibly improve disease resistance in other ways. We want to provide as many tools as we can for sustainable agriculture.”
The research recently was published in “Nature Communications.” Visit nature.com and search for "giant NLR gene" for more information.