Plan how to respond to spills

Farmers depend on all sorts of tools to do their jobs. Chemicals are just another tool that farmers use to keep farm machinery running, keep livestock and crops healthy, and ensure their farms operate at optimal performance.
But there is potential for spills or leaks wherever crop-protection products, cleaning supplies, fuel, livestock medications or other chemicals are stored and used. Planning, developing and implementing a spill response will minimize the potential for injury and environmental impact as well as cleanup and replacement costs.
The first thing to do is plan.
• Develop an Emergency Response Plan.
• Acquire necessary supplies.
• Develop appropriate safe-work procedures for handling and using each kind of chemical.
Purdue University among other organizations has developed an Emergency Response Plan template. Visit www.purdue.edu and search for “farm emergency response” for more information.
An Emergency Response Plan should include several items.
• Assess job tasks.
• Identify hazards and risks.
• Plan what to do in case of an emergency.
• Create and update a chemical inventory.
• Gather and keep Safety Data Sheets current – within three years.
An Emergency Response Plan needs to factor in situations that may affect people in the area, such as a fire or other situations that may require evacuation.
Create an inventory list and purchase supplies using the Emergency Response Plan and the information found on each chemical’s Safety Data Sheet. The inventory list should include items like proper Personal Protective Equipment, a spill kit and emergency eyewash information. Also found on the Safety Data Sheet is information on proper storage. Following that advice is essential in preventing spills.
Keep in mind that the inventory list should be reviewed and supplies restocked regularly. Ensure everyone on the farm knows where to find those supplies and how to use them.
Develop safe work procedures based on job tasks. Those procedures should outline how to perform job tasks safely from start to finish, and include information regarding required personal protective equipment and its proper use as part of the procedures.
Secondary containment should be in place whenever possible for all stored chemicals. Secondary containment mitigates the impact of a spill by containing contents to a defined area. Secondary containment also helps make any necessary cleanup easier. For smaller volumes of chemicals, a drip tray may be all that’s needed. For large bulk storage, a berm system or double-walled containers might be used as secondary containment options. Whenever practical, engineering the risk out of a spill altogether is the preferred method of prevention – such as ensuring a fully enclosed system.
Create a preventative-maintenance schedule. The schedule should be purposeful and provide the incentive to review and repair equipment, plumbing or secondary containment.
Once these plans have been developed, it’s now time to implement them.
Everyone on the farm who handles or uses chemicals should be trained in the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals developed by the United Nations, as well as Safe Work Procedures and Emergency Response Plans. Safe Work Procedures and Emergency Response Plans should be reviewed and practiced regularly to ensure proficiency when they’re needed. Visit www.osha.gov/hazcom/global for more information.
Adequate supervision ensures job tasks are being performed safely and that Safe Work Procedures are being followed. The supervisor should lead by example to promote and encourage compliance to the Safe Work Procedures.
Performing routine and regular inspections and preventative maintenance are essential. Following the preventative-maintenance schedule, inspect product containers for proper labels and conditions, and look at plumbing, secondary containment or any equipment. Note any defects and take corrective action to prevent a spill or leak. Facility inspections should also include a general inspection of chemical-storage areas. For example look for hazardous conditions such as leaking containers or unvented storage for propane.
Unfortunately spills and leaks occur for a variety of reasons. Prevention is key. If the steps outlined are followed correctly, any spill or leak would be from unforeseen circumstances or human error. By implementing the plan it’s possible to respond quickly and safely to a spill or a leak, protecting people and the environment from any potential harm.
Spill-response procedures must be followed for spill cleanup. Those procedures should be developed and practiced as part of the Emergency Response Plan. Depending on the type of chemical and amount released, the manufacturer and a regulatory agency may need to be contacted to report the spill. The manufacturer label and Safety Data Sheet has emergency-contact information. These bodies and organizations can provide direction and help. If there are any serious injuries sustained, workplace safety and health authorities and worker’s compensation may also need to be notified.
Once the spill or leak has been cleaned, the contaminated personal-protection equipment and spill-kit contents need to be appropriately disposed of according to the information found in the Emergency Response Plan. Contaminated items must be placed in a bag that’s labeled accordingly and handled with caution.
Site cleanup should be performed as soon as possible. Timely site cleanup will help ensure the least amount of environmental impact and allow for a safe work environment after the cleanup.
The “3 Cs” are the most important things to remember in the event of a spill or leak.
• Controlling the spill or leak will minimize the amount of product released.
• Containing the spill or leak will help to minimize the spread of product into the environment.
• Cleaning of the spill or leak as soon as possible allows for work to resume in the area in a safe and timely manner.
Visit agsafetyweek.ca/resources for more information.