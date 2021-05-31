Plant-disease pandemic prevention needed

Plant diseases don’t stop at a nation’s borders nor do miles of oceans prevent their spread. That’s why plant-disease surveillance, improved plant-disease detection systems and predictive plant-disease modeling are necessary to mitigate future outbreaks and protect the global food supply.
The idea is to detect plant-disease outbreak sources early and stop the spread before it becomes a pandemic, said Jean Ristaino, a professor of plant pathology at North Carolina State University and a corresponding author of commentary recently published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
While some crops diseases are already involved in some sort of global surveillance, others aren’t routinely monitored. Existing surveillance networks need to be connected and funded by intergovernmental agencies and expanded to global surveillance systems, Ristaino said.
“We can improve disease monitoring using electronic sensors that can help rapidly detect and then track emerging plant pathogens,” she said.
Efforts from a wide range of scholars are needed to prevent plant-disease pandemics. That means economists, engineers, crop scientists, crop-disease specialists, geneticists, geographers, data analysts, statisticians and others working together to protect crops, the farmers growing crops and the people fed by the crops. The GRIP4PSI Plant Science Initiative is helping to fund such a team at North Carolina State University.
Global plant-disease outbreaks are increasing in frequency and threaten the global food supply, the commentary authors wrote. Mean losses to major food crops such as wheat, rice and corn ranged from 21 percent to 30 percent due to plant pests and diseases, according to a paper published in 2019.
Climate change will likely exacerbate outbreaks. In Africa, for example, drought in Saharan Africa affects the population and range of locusts, which devastate crops in sub-Saharan Africa. Climate data can help drive disease forecasting and spread models.
“More frequent rainfall can allow airborne plant pathogens to spread and fungal spores can move with hurricanes, which is how soybean rust came to North America from South America,” Ristaino said. “There also are cases when pathogens emerge earlier in the growing season than usual due to warmer springs.
“There’s a need to link human global health and plant global-health researchers. Food security and livelihoods are linked to agriculture and human health is linked to the food we consume.”
Mick Kulikowski is the director of strategic communications and media relations at North Carolina State University.