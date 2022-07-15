Plant growth-control mechanism targeted

Understanding how plants process light is key to improving crop yields. Light helps plants know when to grow and flower at the right time. Plants find light using proteins called photoreceptors.
Researchers at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory recently discovered how proteins called UBP12 and UBP13 help regulate a photoreceptor called CRY2. Their discovery might reveal new ways to control growth, which could have broad applications beyond agriculture.
CRY photoreceptors are common to plants and humans. They’re linked to human diseases such as cancer and diabetes. CRY2 helps control growth in both humans and plants. While unchecked growth in plants makes them less viable, unchecked growth in humans causes cancer.
“If we understand growth we can cure cancer,” said Ullas Pedmale, an assistant professor at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.
Plants need the right amount of CRY2 to know when to grow and flower. Pedmale and former postdoctoral fellow Louise Lindbäck discovered that manipulating UBP12 and UBP13 can change the amount of CRY2 in plants. They found that increasing UBP12 and UBP13 reduces CRY2 levels.
People are also reading…
That made plants think there wasn’t enough light. In response they grew longer, abnormal stems to reach more light, Pedmale said.
“We have a way to understand growth and could manipulate growth just by manipulating two proteins,” he said. “We’ve found a way to increase flower output. If there’s no flower, there’s no grain.”
The researchers didn’t know exactly how UBP12 and UBP13 regulated CRY2. When they took a closer look, they made a surprising discovery. In humans and other organisms versions of UBP12 and UBP13 protect CRY photoreceptors from degradation. But in plants the researchers saw the opposite. UBP12 and UBP13 helped degrade CRY2 instead.
Pedmale said he hopes the discovery will help plant researchers and plant breeders improve crop yields. He also hopes the work will help inform cancer research, he said.
“My colleagues are working hard to understand cancer,” he said. “We’re coming at it from a different angle with plants.”
Visit cshl.edu for more information.
Nick Wurm is a communications specialist at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.