Plant mechanism controls 'breathing'

Researchers have found an elusive molecular pathway that plants use to direct their "breathing" of carbon dioxide. The researchers hope that harnessing the mechanism could lead to future engineering of plant water-use efficiency and carbon intake, critical because atmospheric carbon-dioxide concentration continues to increase. The researchers are examining ways to translate their findings into tools for crop breeders and farmers.
Plants take in carbon dioxide and water and then use light to turn them into nutrients they need to grow. The process also emits oxygen, which humans and other animals then breathe. That's the basic summary of photosynthesis. But how exactly does it work?
The process becomes a bit clearer on the microscopic level. On the underside of leaves and elsewhere, depending on the plant, are tiny openings called stomata. There are thousands of them per leaf, with variations by plant species.
Like little castle gates, pairs of cells on the sides of the stomatal pore – known as guard cells – open their central pore to take in carbon dioxide. But when stomata are open the inside of the plant is exposed to the elements. Water from the plant is lost into the surrounding air, which can dehydrate the plant. So plants must balance the intake of carbon dioxide with water-vapor loss by controlling how long the stomata remain open.
"The response to changes is critical for plant growth and regulates how efficient the plant can be in using water,” said Julian Schroeder, the project lead and chairman in plant science at the UC-Torrey Mesa Research Institute in San Diego. “That’s important because we’re seeing increased drought and rising temperatures."
Both atmospheric carbon-dioxide concentration and temperature increase as the climate changes. That affects the balance between carbon-dioxide entry and water-vapor loss through the stomata. If plants – such as wheat, rice and corn – can't strike a new balance, they becoming dehydrated. Farmers risk losing output and more people around the world risk hunger.
Scientists have long understood stomata and the balance between carbon-dioxide intake and water loss. What they haven't known is how plants sense carbon dioxide to signal stomata to open and close in response to changing carbon-dioxide levels. Knowing this will now enable researchers to edit those signals – so plants can strike the right balance between taking in carbon dioxide versus losing water. That will help scientists and plant breeders produce crops robust enough for the environment of the future.
Calling the guards
The researchers identified a series of proteins that work like a chain of soldiers sensing the carbon-dioxide level and calling out "close the gates," urging the guard cells to relax and shut the stomata.
"Finding that the carbon-dioxide sensor in plants is comprised of two proteins was enlightening,” Schroeder said. “It may be a reason the mechanism hadn’t been identified until now.”
In an environment with less carbon dioxide – where the plant needs to keep stomata open longer to obtain the amount it needs for photosynthesis – a protein known as HT1 activates an enzyme. It forces the guard cells to swell, keeping the stoma open.
When the plant senses increased levels of carbon dioxide, a second protein blocks the first one from keeping the stomata open and the stomata shut. If the stomata close before the plant obtains enough resources for photosynthesis, agricultural yield can be reduced or non-existent.
Determining how plants control their stomata in changing carbon-dioxide levels creates a different kind of opening – one to new avenues of research and possibilities for addressing challenges ahead.
The research was funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation. The study recently was published in Science Advances.
Visit science.org and search for “Julian Schroeder” for more information.
Jared Dashoff is a communications specialist in the Directorate for Biological Sciences at the National Science Foundation.