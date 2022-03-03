Planter innovations earn awards

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers recently selected winners of the 2022 AE50 award program. The award-winners represent the best innovations in engineering and technology for agricultural, food and biological systems, according to the society.
The winners will be featured in this edition and in the next few editions of Agri-View. Advances in planter technologies are featured here.
Precision Planting residue-management system
Precision Planting’s Reveal is a frame-mounted, floating-residue management system for row-crop planters. It uses a trailing, internal gauge wheel to control depth of cleaning tines and two airbags to adjust how aggressively the row cleaner maintains contact with the ground.
One airbag is for down pressure. The other airbag is for lift pressure to make necessary adjustments to the aggressiveness of the row-cleaner wheels.
The system is frame-mounted to isolate its weight and adjustment pressures from affecting the planter's row-unit dynamics. The internal gauge wheel is used for setting a consistent depth of the cleaning tines by running on cleaned dirt, not on top of residue.
Precision Planting depth-calibration system
SmartDepth is a depth-calibration and control system for row-crop planter row units. It can function as an automatic depth-control system when paired with SmartFirmer for moisture-based automatic depth adjustment.
The system replaces the factory-standard T-handle depth adjustment with an electronic actuator that connects to the row unit’s depth-adjustment mechanism, according to Precision Planting. Growers can manually adjust depth on-the-go from the cab or set SmartFirmer in-furrow moisture targets on the 20-20 display to control depth automatically.
John Deere planter
John Deere reports that its 1775NT 24Row30 planter model year 2022 update increases onboard seed and fertilizer capacity while reducing soil compaction. New commodity tanks feature a 30-bushel increase in onboard seed capacity and a 150-gallon increase in liquid-fertilizer capacity from the 2021 model.
A track option reduces ground pressure in the center section by 70 percent compared to tires. The factory’s track system features toe-angle adjustment and load-sharing capability, reducing heat generation at fast speeds and on uneven surfaces. When the planter is in road-transport configuration with seed and fertilizer tanks half-full, the tracks can travel continuously for as much as two hours at 20 miles per hour.
John Deere quick-change blade
The quick-change blade feature is a product enhancement for John Deere’s ProSeries Opener. It reduces maintenance time and labor costs needed to replace opener disks, according to John Deere. The opener disk can be replaced with minimal tools and part removal via a sculpted gauge-wheel arm.
ProSeries Openers are available on John Deere no-till air-seeding tools. They were introduced in 2018 as an upgrade to the 90 Series Opener.
The quick-change blade expands upon improvements made to serviceability, durability, reliability and function. That has involved removal of two grease points, an improved boot and seed tab, a more aggressive closing wheel, a thinner and more flexible press wheel, and improved seed boot mounting of the ProSeries Opener, John Deere reports.
Case IH front-fold planter
The 27-row 45-centimeter row spacing Case IH Fast Riser 6100 is a three-section front-fold planter. It was designed for use in Brazil for growers and contractors who must travel on public roads.
From the tractor cab an operator can quickly convert from a 13-meter planting width to a 3.2-meter regulatory road-transport width. Two lubrication points save maintenance time. A 5,440-liter seed capacity increases productivity. The planter also is equipped with a three-section hydraulic wing down-force system and agronomically designed row unit.
Visit asabe.org and precisionplanting.com and deere.com and caseih.com for more information.