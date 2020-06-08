Greetings to all. What started April 3 with alfalfa trials and wrapped up this past Saturday – except for two late trials we are waiting on – our spring planting season has lasted 64 days. We have survived cold, frost, rain and more rain, and are beginning to see the making of a nice crop. Corn, soybeans, potato, winter and spring wheat, multiple different veggies, turf, alfalfa, canola, industrial hemp, dry beans, sunflowers and a few other crops are now in the ground, phew! We want to wish everyone a happy end of spring planting.
This past week we applied fungicides to some of our winter wheat, planted the last of our soybean trials, replanted some corn and soybeans in some bulk-planted rotation fields, and finished some specialty crops. We’ve enjoyed some much-needed warmer weather – only to put sweatshirts on again Saturday night. We will begin cutting alleyways this week and mark things. Have a great week. Enjoy the pictures from this past week.