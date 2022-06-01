Plants grow from lunar soil

Plants can successfully grow in lunar soil. That finding is a first step toward one day growing plants for food and oxygen on the moon or during space missions, say researchers from the University of Florida.
Even in the early days of lunar exploration plants played an important role, said Anna-Lisa Paul, one of the study’s authors and a research professor of horticultural sciences at Florida.
“Plants helped establish that soil samples brought back from the moon didn’t harbor pathogens or other unknown components that would harm terrestrial life,” she said. “But those plants were only dusted with moon soil and were never actually grown in it.”
Rob Ferl, one of the study’s authors and a professor of horticultural sciences at Florida, said, “For longer space missions we may use the moon as a hub or launching pad. It makes sense we’d want to use soil that’s already there to grow plants.”
The scientists had just a few teaspoons of lunar soil to do the experiment. On loan from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the soil was collected during the Apollo 11, 12 and 17 missions.
To grow their tiny lunar garden the researchers used thimble-sized wells in plastic plates normally used to culture cells. Each well functioned as a pot. Once they filled each well with about 1 gram of lunar soil, the scientists moistened it with a nutrient solution. They added a few seeds from the Arabidopsis plant.
They also planted Arabidopsis in JSC-1A, a terrestrial substance that mimics lunar soil, as well as simulated Martian soils and terrestrial soils from extreme environments. The plants grown in the non-lunar soils served as the experiment’s control group.
The researchers weren’t sure if the seeds planted in the lunar soils would sprout. But almost all of them did.
“That told us that lunar soils didn’t interrupt the hormones and signals involved in plant germination,” Paul said.
But the researchers did observe differences between the plants grown in lunar soil and the control group. Some plants grown in the lunar soils were smaller, grew more slowly or were more varied in size than their counterparts.
Those were signs that the plants were working to cope with the chemical and structural make-up of the moon’s soil, Paul said. That was confirmed when the researchers analyzed the plants’ gene-expression patterns.
“At the genetic level, the plants were using the tools typically used to cope with stressors, such as salt and metals or oxidative stress,” Paul said. “We can infer that the plants perceive the lunar-soil environment as stressful. Ultimately we’d like to use the gene-expression data to help address how we can ameliorate stress responses to the level where plants are able to grow in lunar soil with little impact to their health.”
Plants with the most signs of stress were grown in what lunar geologists call mature lunar soil. Those soils are exposed to more cosmic wind, which alters their makeup.
Stephen Elardo, an assistant professor of geology at Florida, said growing plants in lunar soils also may change the soils themselves.
“The moon is a very dry place,” he said. “How will minerals in lunar soil respond to having a plant grown in them, with the added water and nutrients? Will adding water make the mineralogy more hospitable to plants?”
More studies will build on those questions. But for now the scientists are celebrating having taken the first steps toward growing plants on the moon.
“For years we were asking if plants would grow in lunar soil,” Ferl said. “The answer it turns out, is ‘yes.’”
Visit youtube.com and search for "plants in lunar soil" to watch a video about the study. The study recently was published in Communications Biology. Visit nature.com and search for "plants in lunar soil" for more information.
Samantha Murray is a public-relations specialist at the University of Florida-University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Communications.