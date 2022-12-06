Policies protect profits, environment

Nitrogen fertilizer has major implications for crop yields and environmental health – and specifically for water quality in the Gulf of Mexico. Federal and state governments have shied away from regulating nitrogen-fertilizer use, but voluntary and incentives-based programs have not been particularly successful. The oxygen-starved “dead zone” in the Gulf remains much larger than goals set by the federal-state Hypoxia Task Force.
A new University of Illinois study explores potential policy solutions to reduce nitrogen loss while still protecting farmer bottom lines.
“We want to generate discussions on such policies, rather than provide definitive answers on which policy will be the best,” said Nicolas Martin, assistant professor in the University of Illinois-Department of Crop Sciences and co-author of the study. “Instead, given the information we have and the limitations we know, we show what is possible. We’re trying to think of alternatives or scenarios that could improve current agriculture – considering profitability, food security and the environment.”
Martin and his collaborators leveraged a simulated dataset of more than 4,000 fields during a 30-year period to evaluate economically optimal nitrogen rates and leaching losses under four policy scenarios.
• The first policy would modify price ratios, imposing a tax on nitrogen at a set ratio relative to the corn price.
• The second policy would charge farmers a fee for excess nitrogen leaching from fields above baseline levels in soils.
• The third policy would subtract nitrogen removed in grain at harvest from nitrogen applied as fertilizer and would charge a fee for the balance.
• The fourth policy reflected a voluntary nitrogen-reduction program like current programs in the Midwest.
In the study scenario, farmers would be compensated for nitrogen fees and profit losses – ensuring, in most scenarios, a healthy bottom line. Additionally all the policies resulted in the desired environmental outcome – less leaching.
The study set a target for leaching at 20 percent, finding that level of reduction could be obtained with only a 3.3 percent yield hit and little impact on profits.
German Mandrini, doctoral graduate from the University of Illinois-Department of Crop Sciences and first author of the article, said, “Higher targets increased the cost exponentially. The 20 percent reduction target has an estimated pollution-control cost of $30 to $37 per hectare, representing $147 million per year when scaled up to the state level in Illinois. That’s in the range of current government payments for existing conservation programs.”
Previous research estimated groundwater contamination carries a hidden cost of $16.10 per kilogram of nitrogen due to colon-cancer risk, undesirable odor, taste, increased eutrophication and more. That means reducing nitrogen leaching by the 20 percent target will lead to a reduction in environmental externalities of $524 million per year.
“That is a return on investment of 260 percent, just by implementing policies that create the incentives for using inputs in a smarter way,” Mandrini said.
Among the four policies, the nitrogen-leaching fee showed the best outcome. The researchers cited greater cost-efficiency, better hot-spot control and greater internalization, penalizing scenarios where pollution is greater.
“This is seen across multiple environmental studies, where directly charging the pollutant we want to control is the best option to reduce externalities,” he said.
Martin said, “The nitrogen-leaching-fee policy implies people can assess and measure how much nitrogen is leaving the field and are charged according to that amount. This policy has implementation challenges as it is difficult to measure the nitrogen leaving the soil in a given farm. Nevertheless, with advances in technology it could potentially be estimated with high accuracy using measurement devices or modeling.
“Where large amounts of nitrogen leave the field under specific management or soil conditions, hot spots can occur. By focusing more on these regions we can achieve smarter policy implementation, obtaining reductions in places where it matters the most.”
The researchers note simulations always come with assumptions that may not hold in real-world scenarios. They emphasize the article is simply a starting point for discussion among farmers, commodity groups, policymakers and other stakeholders.
“These assumptions, however, make it possible to use the most current approaches in cropping-system modeling to start working on questions we could not answer any other way,” Martin said. “Our future work will seek to update our assumptions and validate results.”
The article, “Exploring trade-offs between profit, yield, and the environmental footprint of potential nitrogen fertilizer regulations in the U.S. Midwest,” is published in Frontiers in Plant Science. Authors are German Mandrini, Cameron Pittelkow, Sotirios Archontoulis, David Kanter and Nicolas Martin. The study was supported by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture Hatch funding.
Lauren Quinn is a media-communications specialist for the University of Illinois-College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Visit aces.illinois.edu for more information.