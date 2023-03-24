Introducing pollinator habitat can improve bee abundance and diversity, but the quality of that habitat matters, according to researchers at North Carolina State University.
The researchers studied the effects of a North Carolina Department of Agriculture program that planted pollinator-friendly flowers on 16 agricultural research stations from 2016 through 2018. Mixtures of bee-friendly flowers were evaluated for their effectiveness in supporting bee populations – with the goal of increasing bee abundance and diversity.
Researchers visited all of the sites four times each year and caught bees in nets and in cups painted to mimic the ultraviolet reflection of flowers. The researchers collected a total of more than 16,000 bees from 128 species.
The results showed bee abundance increased with time, with more bees collected in 2018 than in 2016. The diversity of species increased in 2017 and then declined slightly in 2018, although both years showed great improvement in 2016.
“It was exciting to see how many species we documented, especially for studying one kind of habitat,” said Hannah Levenson, a postdoctoral research scholar at North Carolina State and corresponding author of the paper. “The study was limited to agricultural areas but we still found about 130 bee species.”
The study showed that the quality of flowers was a key driver of bee abundance and diversity, with areas of greater flower quality attracting more bees and more species. Poorly maintained areas with degraded flowers, weeds and grasses lagged in terms of bees collected.
Bee species have very different life cycles from each other, Levenson said.
“Some are active in early spring when flowers are just emerging,” she said. “Other species are active in summer. The end of summer is when most bee species are active, but that’s when the fewest resources are available so it’s important to develop seed mixes that bloom across the seasons so we can support as many bees as possible.”
There were a few surprising findings, including a few bee species showing up in unexpected areas, she said.
“We found some specialist bees in places you wouldn’t expect,” she said. “There were no squash plants in our plots, but we found squash bees. It’s encouraging that planted habitats can provide some level of support to specialist species that are economically important pollinators.
“We also found a particular bumble bee – Bombus pensylvanicus – that’s being reviewed for potential addition to the endangered species list. We found an abundance of them so it’s possible they’re attracted to agricultural areas more than other areas.”
David Tarpy, a North Carolina State-Extension apiculturist and a coauthor of the study, said, “No matter the landscape, we’ve shown that maintenance and monitoring are important to efforts like these.”
The study was published in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. Visit frontiersin.org and search for “planted pollinator habitat” for more information.
Mick Kulikowski is the director of strategic communications and media relations at North Carolina State University.