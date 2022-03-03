Poster-contest results revealed

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. -- Forty-six Sauk County students in grades kindergarten to 12th recently created posters for the National Association of Conservation Districts’ Conservation Awareness Poster competition. The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department sponsored the program locally, encouraging students to submit unique artwork to address this year’s theme, “Healthy Soil Healthy Life.”
The first-place poster from each grade division moves on to regional, state and national competitions. Students receive prizes and awards at each level in which their posters compete and win. Sauk County awarded a special prize for the classroom with the most student participation at the local level. This year the winners received an Amazon gift card, wildflower seeds and custard coupons.
For kindergarten and first grades, Paizley Helmers earned first place; her poster moved on to compete at the Southern Area Regional Competition, where she earned first place again. Her poster will now move on to compete at the Wisconsin state competition.
For second and third grades, Alexandra Herrild earned first place; her poster moved on to compete at the Southern Area Regional competition where she won another first-place award. She will also compete at the state competition.
For fourth, fifth and sixth grades, Elijah Quigley earned first place. Judges also awarded an honorable mention award to Everett Wozniak.
For seventh, eighth and ninth grades, Kessie Breitbach earned first place; her poster moved on to the Southern Area Regional Competition, receiving another first-place award. Her poster will compete at the Wisconsin state competition.
For 10th, 11th and 12th grades, Ashlyn Lichman, earned first place; her poster went on to win second place at the Southern Area Regional Competition.
Contact 608-355-4842 or justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov for more information.