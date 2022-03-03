 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Poster-contest results revealed

Sauk County NACD Poster Contest 2020

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. -- Forty-six Sauk County students in grades kindergarten to 12th recently created posters for the National Association of Conservation Districts’ Conservation Awareness Poster competition. The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department sponsored the program locally, encouraging students to submit unique artwork to address this year’s theme, “Healthy Soil Healthy Life.”

The first-place poster from each grade division moves on to regional, state and national competitions. Students receive prizes and awards at each level in which their posters compete and win. Sauk County awarded a special prize for the classroom with the most student participation at the local level. This year the winners received an Amazon gift card, wildflower seeds and custard coupons.

For kindergarten and first grades, Paizley Helmers earned first place; her poster moved on to compete at the Southern Area Regional Competition, where she earned first place again. Her poster will now move on to compete at the Wisconsin state competition.

For second and third grades, Alexandra Herrild earned first place; her poster moved on to compete at the Southern Area Regional competition where she won another first-place award. She will also compete at the state competition.

For fourth, fifth and sixth grades, Elijah Quigley earned first place. Judges also awarded an honorable mention award to Everett Wozniak.

For seventh, eighth and ninth grades, Kessie Breitbach earned first place; her poster moved on to the Southern Area Regional Competition, receiving another first-place award. Her poster will compete at the Wisconsin state competition.

For 10th, 11th and 12th grades, Ashlyn Lichman, earned first place; her poster went on to win second place at the Southern Area Regional Competition.

Contact 608-355-4842 or justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

Paizley Helmers poster

Paizley Helmers poster

Paizley Helmers earned first place in the primary division K-1st-grade of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. She's in the fir…

Mackenna Herrild poster

Mackenna Herrild poster

Mackenna Herrild earned second place in the primary division K-1st-grade of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. She's in the f…

Elizabeth Burch poster

Elizabeth Burch poster

Elizabeth Burch earned third place in the elementary division K-1st-grade of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. She's in the …

Alexandra Herrild poster

Alexandra Herrild poster

Alexandra Herrild earned first place in the elementary 2nd-3rd-grade division of the of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. Sh…

Kallie Sadler poster

Kallie Sadler poster

Kallie Sadler earned second place in the elementary 2nd-3rd-grade division of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. She's in the…

Zynita Stanek poster

Zynita Stanek poster

Zynita Stanek earned third place in the elementary 2nd-3rd-grade division of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. She's in the …

Fritzi Busse poster

Fritzi Busse poster

Fritzi Busse earned honorable mention in the elementary 2nd-3rd-grade division of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. Fritzi i…

Elijah Quigley poster

Elijah Quigley poster

Elijah Quigley earned first place in the middle 4th-6th-grade division of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. He's in the four…

Garrett Beyer poster

Garrett Beyer poster

Garrett Beyer earned second place in the middle 4th-6th-grade division of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. He's in the four…

Brodie Ruff poster

Brodie Ruff poster

Brodie Ruff earned third place in the middle 4th-6th-grade division of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. He's in the sixth-g…

Everett Wozniak poster

Everett Wozniak poster

Evertt Wozniak earned honorable mention in the middle 4th-6th-grade division of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. He's in th…

Olivia Eames poster

Olivia Eames poster

Olivia Eames earned honorable mention in the middle 4th-6th-grade division of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. She's in the…

Kessie Breitbach poster

Kessie Breitbach poster

Kessie Breitbach earned first place in the junior 7th-9th-grade division of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. She's in the s…

Ashlyn Lichman poster

Ashlyn Lichman poster

Ashlyn Lichman earned first place in the senior 10th-12th-grade division of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. She's in the 1…

Trenna Cherney poster

Trenna Cherney poster

Trenna Cherney earned second place in the senior 10th-12th-grade division of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. She's in the …

Sydney Cherney poster

Sydney Cherney poster

Sydney Cherney earned third place in the senior 10th-12th-grade division of the 2022 Conservation Awareness Poster competition. She's in the 1…

