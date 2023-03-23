Americans eat more potato chips than any other nation – more than 4 pounds per person per year, according to Potatoes USA. About 22 percent of the U.S. potato crop – about 7,500 million pounds annually – is made into chips. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service helps ensure the country always has the perfect potato for frying into chips.
The agency’s potato-breeding program has produced major winners in the potato-chip category. One is Atlantic, a variety that the USDA's Agricultural Research Service developed and released in 1976. It remains the No. 2 chipping variety in the United States.
But potato producers have been ready for an Atlantic replacement. That’s because Atlantic is vulnerable to internal heat necrosis where darker spots or flecks form in the flesh of the potato, particularly in sandy soils during warm and dry seasons. It’s also susceptible to hollow heart, a condition in which a hollow depression forms in the center of the potato when moisture levels are uneven as potatoes are growing.
"Diseases and pests keep evolving so we need to keep breeding new varieties to stay ahead of them," said Richard Novy, a research geneticist at the USDA's Small Grains and Potato Germplasm Research Unit in Aberdeen, Idaho.
Every year scientists make thousands of chipping-potato crosses with the goal of improving disease and pest resistance. They also look to achieve perfect potato-chip color and proper sugar levels, good storage ability and improved agronomic traits such as yield, time to harvest and tuber size.
There’s a promising new chipping potato in the pipeline at Aberdeen, currently known as A13125-3C. It’s showing potential in Idaho and in the National Chip Processing Trial. The Agricultural Research Service participates alongside universities and industry in the trial. The trial is coordinated through Potatoes USA to test potatoes simultaneously at sites across the country.
The experimental A13125-3C won't have a variety name until after it successfully completes several years of trials and then undergoes a tissue-culture process to remove any viruses and bacteria to enable the production of certified seed.
"By sharing access to germplasm and testing nationally, we can more quickly identify candidates having variety potential for the chipping industry," Novy said. "Such a program helps regional chip companies identify promising potato varieties for their production of chips."
Paul Collins, a plant-research geneticist in Orono, Maine, is concentrating on breeding chipping potatoes with better resistance to late blight, a fungal disease that causes an annual loss of $210 million.
"Most diseases we’re working on can affect the farmer's ability to produce a potato crop,” he said. "Potato Virus Y, for example, causes annual losses of $103 million in yield and tuber quality.”
Agricultural Research Service scientists are breeding potatoes to fight diseases but most consumers need not worry about their snacks being affected by any viruses. The chipping varieties for the snack aisle – usually Atlantic, Snowden and Lamoka – aren’t found in the grocery store's produce bins.
"Our goal is to breed potato varieties that are resistant to the diseases and with other agronomic traits that are important to farmers while also having quality traits such as color, shape and size that are important to consumers and processors," Collins said.
Visit potatoesusa.com and ars.usda.gov – search for "potato" – for more information.