 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Practices boost carbon sequestration

For agricultural soils in the Midwest to continue to be productive, conservation practices must be widely implemented. That’s according to “Conservation Practice Impact on Carbon Sequestration,” a new report from the Center for Rural Affairs.

Conservation on working lands provides ecosystem services such as improvement of water quality and soil health, better wildlife habitat and reduced operational costs, said Kayla Bergman, a senior policy associate at the center and author of the new report. Not covered as often is the carbon-sequestration and greenhouse-gas-emission reductions the practices provide. Healthy soil with elevated levels of organic matter and soil organic carbon provide many benefits -- such as water-holding capacity, aggregate stability and nutrient availability.

The report provides information on conservation practices that increase soil organic carbon. It also addresses tools for evaluating carbon sequestration and funding available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service. Visit cfra.org for more information.

Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Carbon market offers opportunities

Carbon market offers opportunities

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- Dairy farmers who are participating in projects with anaerobic-digester facilities have opportunities to reduce green…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News