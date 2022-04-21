Practices boost carbon sequestration

For agricultural soils in the Midwest to continue to be productive, conservation practices must be widely implemented. That’s according to “Conservation Practice Impact on Carbon Sequestration,” a new report from the Center for Rural Affairs.
Conservation on working lands provides ecosystem services such as improvement of water quality and soil health, better wildlife habitat and reduced operational costs, said Kayla Bergman, a senior policy associate at the center and author of the new report. Not covered as often is the carbon-sequestration and greenhouse-gas-emission reductions the practices provide. Healthy soil with elevated levels of organic matter and soil organic carbon provide many benefits -- such as water-holding capacity, aggregate stability and nutrient availability.
The report provides information on conservation practices that increase soil organic carbon. It also addresses tools for evaluating carbon sequestration and funding available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service. Visit cfra.org for more information.
