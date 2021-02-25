Prairie strips roll with farmer's terrain

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. – Dan Stoffel farms 800 acres of rolling terrain that’s been in his family since the late 1870s. Carved by various glacial periods, his farm’s landscape has lent itself to practices such as contour cropping and no-till. His grandfather implemented those practices in the 1930s; Dan Stoffel is no stranger to conservation. So when the Sand County Foundation approached him about prairie-strip plantings, he was open-minded.
Prairie strips feature native perennial vegetation strategically planted to hold soil, nutrients and rainfall. They also provide habitat for pollinators. Iowa State University researchers funded by Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education grants have shown benefits associated with prairie strips. Those benefits involve improved water quality and reduced phosphorus and sediment losses. Prairie strips also have minimal impact on crop production.
Two fields on Stoffel’s farm had some problematic water-flow areas. Specialists at the Sand County Foundation proposed prairie strips that would run perpendicular to the slope to reduce water flow.
The organization works with private landowners to implement sustainable land-management practices. It received support to adapt the experience of the Iowa State University prairie-strip research to Wisconsin, with a $197,678 grant from North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education. The Sand County Foundation also had partners that provided technical assistance, and use of equipment such as a seed drill.
“Initially I wanted to get a sense of how prairie strips look and how they work,” said Stoffel in a 2018 interview with the Sand County Foundation. “Two years into this I’ve found the strips’ root structures and plant residue make a big difference. They hold their own against the water.”
Improving water quality and reducing runoff aren’t the only benefits of prairie strips. They also provide food and habitat for pollinators, beneficial insects and other wildlife.
“As a beekeeper I was surprised at the number of beneficial insects the strips attract amid a monoculture,” Stoffel said. “I can’t go three plants without seeing a native insect. It was amazing for just being established for two years.”
Sand County Foundation has provided direct assistance with prairie strips to seven Wisconsin farmers in total. The goal is to fit prairie strips conveniently within a farm’s existing row-crop operations.
“I like how the practice strives to be compatible with existing systems, fitting with current crops and farming equipment,” said Craig Ficenec, program director at the Sand County Foundation. “And yet it’s a little bit radical, converting just a fraction of cropland back to prairie. Done right it’s effective and potentially a less costly way to protect water quality compared to some traditional structural practices. Farmers who convert strategically selected areas of annually cropped ground to permanent and diverse vegetative cover can potentially meet rising expectations for water-quality protection with minimal impacts on profitability.”
Dig deeper
The Sand County Foundation and early prairie-strip adopters are sharing stories and information about prairie strips through publications, workshops and conference presentations.
The Soil Nutrient Application Planner – SnapPlus – is a software tool used on farms across Wisconsin to calculate soil- and phosphorus-runoff losses on a field-by-field basis. The Sand County Foundation and the University of Wisconsin are using the software to compare sediment and phosphorus losses from Wisconsin farms with and without prairie strips. Visit cdn.sare.org and search for "Estimating the Water Quality Benefits of Prairie Strips Using SnapPlus" and sandcountyfoundation.org and search for "prairie strips" for more information.
Marie Flanagan is a senior editor for North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education.