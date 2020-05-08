Several diseases affect crops and put global food production at risk. Oranges, olives and bananas are already under threat due to diseases affecting plant-circulatory systems. Some diseases can’t be treated with pesticides. But a new method may offer a starting point for life-saving treatments for plants ravaged by disease.
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology adapted principles involved in human precision medicine to develop plant-specific biomaterials and drug-delivery devices. The method uses microneedles made of a silk-based biomaterial. The microneedles deliver nutrients, drugs or other molecules to specific parts of the plant.
The microneedles can be made in various sizes and shapes. They can deliver material to a plant’s roots, stems or leaves, or into its xylem or phloem. In laboratory tests the researchers used tomato and tobacco plants. The microneedles delivered targeted payloads of molecules into plants. The microneedles also can be used to take samples from the plants for analysis.
The work started in response to a request from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for ideas on how to address the citrus-greening crisis. That disease is spread by the Asian citrus psyllid, which carries a bacterium into the plant. There is as yet no cure for it, and millions of acres of U.S. orchards already have been devastated.
The disease infects the phloem of the whole plant, including roots that are difficult to reach with conventional treatment. Most pesticides are sprayed or painted onto a plant’s leaves or stems. Little if any penetrates to the root system. Such treatments may appear to work for a while but then the bacteria bounce back. What is needed is something that can target the phloem circulating through a plant’s tissues, which could carry an antibacterial compound into the roots.
“We wanted to solve the technical problem of having precise access to the plant vasculature,” said Yunteng Cao, a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
That would enable researchers to inject pesticides that would be transported between the root system and the leaves. Present approaches use large, invasive needles, which damage the plant. To find a substitute, the researchers built on previous work that had produced microneedles using silk-based material for injecting human vaccines.
Microneedles designed for human use were intended to biodegrade naturally in the body’s moisture. But plants have less available water so the material didn’t dissolve and wasn’t useful for delivering a pesticide or other macromolecules into the phloem. The researchers needed to design a new material. But they used silk as its basis because of silk’s strength, inertness in plants and ability to degrade into tiny particles that don’t risk clogging a plant’s vasculature systems.
They used biotechnology tools to increase silk’s hydrophilicity while keeping the material strong enough to penetrate the plant’s epidermis and degradable enough not to present an obstacle. The researchers tested the material on the tomato and tobacco plants. They observed injected materials, in this case fluorescent molecules, moving throughout the plants.
“We think this is a new tool that can be used by plant biologists and bioengineers to better understand transport phenomena in plants,” Cao said.
Microneedles also could be used to deliver payloads into plants
“For example, you can think about delivering micronutrients or genes to change the gene expression of the plant or to engineer a plant,” he said.
In experiments with tobacco the researchers were able to inject Agrobacterium to alter the plant’s deoxyribonucleic acid – a typical bioengineering tool, but delivered in a new and precise way. That is a laboratory technique using precision equipment so in its present form it wouldn’t be useful for agricultural-scale applications. But it has potential to be used to bioengineer disease-resistant varieties of important crops. The researchers have modified a toy dart gun and mounted it to a small drone, which fired microneedles into plants in the field. Such a process might be automated using autonomous vehicles for agricultural-scale use, said Benedetto Marelli, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The research was published in "Advanced Science." Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "Precision delivery of multiscale payloads" for more information.