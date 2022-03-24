Preliminary study: healthier food from regenerative farming

Regenerative-farming practices and their effect on the nutritional content of food recently were addressed in a study by a group of researchers. Results of a preliminary experiment showed that crops from farms following soil-friendly practices for at least five years had a healthier nutritional profile than the same crops grown on neighboring, conventional farms. Results showed a boost in certain minerals, vitamins and phytochemicals that benefit human health.
David Montgomery is the lead author of the study and a professor of earth and space sciences at the University of Washington. He and his co-authors collaborated with farmers using regenerative-farming practices to conduct the experiment.
The participating farmers agreed to grow one acre of a test crop – peas, sorghum, corn or soybeans – for comparison with the same crop grown on a neighboring farm using conventional agriculture practices. The experiment involved 10 farms across the United States.
“We couldn’t find studies that related directly to how the health of the soil affects what gets into crops,” Montgomery said. “So we did the experiment."”
Ray Archuleta, one of the study’s co-authors and a retired soil-conservation scientist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, visited all of the farms and sampled their soil in summer 2019. Farmers then sent samples of their crops for analysis.
The goal was to try and obtain direct comparisons that could be controlled for key variables – same crop, same climate, same weather – because they’re next to each other. The soil would be the same in terms of type, but the farming practices were different for at least five years, Montgomery said.
Results of the study showed that the farms practicing regenerative agriculture had healthier soils, as measured by organic matter, or carbon, content and by a standard test.
“The regenerative-farmed soils had twice as much carbon in their topsoil and a threefold increase in their soil-health score,” Montgomery said.
Crop samples were analyzed at the University of Washington, Oregon State University and Iowa State University.
The food grown with regenerative practices contained, on average, more magnesium, calcium, potassium and zinc; more vitamins – B1, B12, C, E and K; and more phytochemicals. Phytochemicals aren’t typically tracked for food but they’ve been shown to reduce inflammation and boost human health.
Crops grown on regenerative farms also contained fewer elements broadly detrimental to human health, such as sodium, cadmium and nickel, compared to their conventionally grown neighbors.
“We found regenerative practices imbue our crops with more anti-inflammatory compounds and antioxidants,” Montgomery said.
The researchers believe the key lies in the soil’s biology – the microbes and fungi that are part of the soil ecosystem. Those organisms directly and indirectly help boost beneficial compounds in crops.
“The biggest criticism I would have of the study is small sample size – that’s why the paper’s title includes the word ‘preliminary,’” Montgomery said. “I’d like to see more studies start quantifying how differences in soil health affect the quality of crops that come from that land.”
The study was published in PeerJ. Visit peerj.com and search for “comparison of regenerative and conventional farming” for more information. Contact bigdirt@uw.edu for more information.
Hannah Hickey is the assistant director of University of Washington News.