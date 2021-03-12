Prepare farms for foot and mouth disease

DUBUQUE, Iowa – The lessons learned from the recent COVID-19 outbreak are a good source of preparedness for farmers across the United States in case of an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease, says Dr. Danelle Bickett-Weddle, veterinarian and associate director for the Center for Food Security and Public Health in the Iowa State University-College of Veterinary Medicine. She spoke at the virtual 2021 Driftless Beef Conference in Dubuque.
Foot and mouth disease hasn’t been seen in the United States since 1929 even though it’s found in two-thirds of the world. Bickett-Weddle said she thinks it’s not a matter of if the disease hits farmers in the United States – but when it will arrive.
Foot and mouth disease is a virus in cloven-hoofed animals that makes them extremely sick with extreme mortality rates from trying to control the disease, not from the disease itself. Two methods for controlling and eradicating foot and mouth disease are vaccination and slaughtering infected animals. After an outbreak in 2010 in Japan, eradication was swift but it took two years to return to normal trade. The animal virus doesn’t affect people.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has plans in place in case of an outbreak. Those include detection of, controlling and containing the disease – similar to what’s been done with COVID-19.
Signs of foot and mouth disease include blisters on the mouth or hoofs, but some animals shed the virus before showing symptoms. After the first diagnosis plans are for a 72-hour standstill while controls are put into place. It’s crucial to find the first animals, where they lived, where they came into contact with the disease and if they spread it.
The USDA plans to set control areas to contain infected animals as quickly as possible. Animals enroute to a slaughter facility will be allowed to unload if they pass inspection. Further movement of animals will be done by permit in controlled areas. As in COVID-19, that could make slaughter plants into bottlenecks.
Bickett-Weddle encourages farmers to prepare now to make actions easier if an outbreak occurs.
“Start keeping records – easier it’s going to be if and when they’re ever needed,” she said.
Documentation should show that cattle were observed, where they went or where they came from, and who set foot on the farm – such as those involved in feed and fuel deliveries. She also suggests a “Line of Separation” plan for a farm. She compares it to a castle with a moat and drawbridge that keeps unwanted visitors from entering the area. That’s easier to do with a feedlot situation than with a pasture, but she still recommends drawing an imaginary perimeter line around the farm and taking steps to keep animals contained within that area. A disinfection station is an added benefit during an outbreak.
Cattle can be tested with a swab test, just like people can for COVID-19. But it’s not practical to do on uncooperative animals or range animals. More research is needed for easier ways to collect samples and to test. At a minimum farmers should know the symptoms, and regularly observe – and document that observation was done.
Vaccination will be a line of defense for foot and mouth disease, using agreements with other countries that already have supplies. It’s possible to stockpile some of the vaccine because it has a 10-year shelf life. Drawbacks to vaccination are the need to inject every six months, ensuring animals have and keep their identification tags, and the necessity to track until the end of life.
“Bio-security is tough to do well,” Bickett-Weddle said. “You need to start thinking about those contingency plans in order to keep your animals from being exposed to this virus so you have a chance at business continuity.”
She said the response to COVID-19 is a learning experience for any future outbreaks of foot and mouth disease.
“If we can learn anything from it, it’s how to better protect our animals, to protect our livelihood, to keep feeding this nation,” she said.
Visit www.aphis.usda.gov and www.oie.int/en/animal-health-in-the-world for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.