Producer-led group congratulates master agriculturists

The Farmers for the Upper Sugar River producer-led watershed-protection group has grown from five farmers in 2016 to 51 farmers in 2021. Two of the group’s original five farmers – Brian Brown of Sunburst Dairy near Belleville, and John Judd of Lafollette Farm near Mount Horeb – were honored as Wisconsin Master Agriculturists for their achievements in farming, community service and leadership.
Just four farmers each year receive the distinction so the Upper Sugar River Watershed was well-represented. Members of the Farmers for the Upper Sugar River congratulated the award recipients at their Aug. 17 planning meeting, and are proud of what they both offer to the group, said Wade Moder, executive director of the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association. He collaborates with the producer-led group.
The group’s next field day will be held Sept. 22 in Pine Bluff, Wisconsin. Three different cover-crop varieties planted side by side will be featured. The deadline for cost-share and well-water-testing registration is Sept. 10. Farmers are encouraged to apply soon. Visit uppersugar.org/farmers or contact farmers@uppersugar.org or 608-437-7707 for more information.
Wade Moder is the executive director of the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association.