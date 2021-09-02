Producer-led watershed groups report progress

Several of Wisconsin’s Producer-Led Watershed Protection groups recently provided updates on their activities. Their events and field trials have been developed to improve soil health and water quality as well as to engage with fellow farmers, other agricultural professionals, conservationists and the public.
Wisconsin’s Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant program was introduced in the 2015-2017 Wisconsin state budget, designed to provide funding to farmers willing to lead conservation efforts in watersheds. The first round of grants totaling $242,550 was awarded to 14 producer-led groups. The program has continued to grow, with the 2019-2021 budget authorizing annual program funding totaling $750,000. Thirty groups of farmers were awarded that full amount of funding in November 2020.
In the 2021-2023 biennial state budget Wis. Gov. Tony Evers recommended increasing available funding for the producer-led program to $1 million each year on a continuing basis, to help meet ongoing conservation needs across the state. The Wisconsin State Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee agreed June 10 to provide the funding for the next two fiscal years.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection administers the program. It provides funding to producer-led groups that focus on non-point-source pollution-abatement activities. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "watershed groups" for more information.