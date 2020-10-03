The world was already off track to meet by 2030 the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more difficult to achieve the goals and to monitor progress where it is being made, according to a new report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
"We need better data to better understand the path we need to take," said Maximo Torero, chief economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization. "Knowing more about where we are and how slowly or quickly we’re moving will help us focus our efforts and actions to target interventions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals."
Hunger and other forms of food insecurity are increasing. The pandemic has disrupted longer-term practices from conserving genetic resources as well as immediate operations such as national agricultural censuses.
Censuses have been delayed, postponed or suspended in more than half of 150 countries canvassed. About one in four countries indicate COVID-19 has disrupted national statistical agencies, with about all key data collection being adversely affected. That complicates the Food and Agriculture Organization's work as the custodian agency for 21 Sustainable Development Goal indicators.
Pietro Gennari, chief statistician at the Food and Agriculture Organization, said, “While the general assessment is concerning, it's important to note positive trends such as improved water-use efficiency in Southern Asia, increases in plant-genetic-resource-conservation efforts in Northern Africa, progress in sustainable forest management, and some improvement in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.”
The Food and Agriculture Organization has established a big-data laboratory and tool to gather real-time information for a series of indicators. It has developed a food-price monitoring and analysis tool and is increasing its efforts to bring all data public.
The organization is using alternative data sources to help members assess in real-time the impact of the pandemic disruptions on food systems. It's also using the sources to overcome current limitations on data collection. Satellite imagery is being used to identify and monitor risks of disruption on crop production and value chains. Machine-learning models have been developed to calibrate and classify crop prospects. Those are integrated with other datasets such as government restriction measures and trends on the impact of COVID-19 to inform decision-making. Some of the report’s key findings are listed.
- Agricultural productivity data are scarce, but indications point to small-scale food producers lagging behind their larger peers. Data on smallholder incomes are more abundant but show that in most countries, smallholder incomes are less than half those of larger producers.
- Global holdings of plant-genetic resources for food and agriculture increased to 5.43 million in 2019 from 4.21 million in 2005. But efforts to secure diversity for wild relatives of crops and underutilized crop species continue to be insufficient.
- The number of livestock breeds with sufficient genetic material stored to allow them to be reconstituted in case of extinction increased 10-fold in the decade to 2019. But they still amount to only 101 of about 7,600 breeds reported around the world. Seventy-three percent of them are at risk of extinction.
- Government investment in agriculture measured as a share of gross domestic product has declined globally by about one-third since 2001. Significant declines occurred in much of Asia.
"We need to work together to find innovative ways to accelerate the information needed to catalyze changes the world has pledged to achieve," Torero said.
Visit fao.org/home/en for more information.