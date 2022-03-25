Project aims to unwrap bioplastic benefits

Three educational institutions recently were awarded a $6-million grant from the National Science Foundation to develop bioplastics for agricultural uses. The project aims to develop an all-in-one bioplastic system that can better manage weeds, add nutrients to soils, improve soil and plant health, and save water.
The project is being conducted by researchers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Kansas State University and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. They’re working on “bioplastics with regenerative agricultural properties,” or BioWRAP.
The bioplastic draws from an array of scientific disciplines that fall into three major areas – engineering biopolymers, strengthening agroecosystems, and assessing broader impacts. The general concept of bioplastics is to develop biodegradable plastics through renewable, biological substances rather than from petroleum-derived sources.
The team will investigate polyhydroxyalkanoate-based, protein-based and hybrid polymers. Ultimately they’ll apply the bioplastics to field sites to assess degradation and ability to enhance nitrogen-fixing bacteria, soil moisture, weed suppression, irrigation efficiency, temperature management, and agricultural-product quality.
The team also plans to investigate how bioplastics can improve agroecosystem health. Recent increases in herbicide-resistant weeds have elevated concerns about environmental contamination, human-health risks and productivity losses.
Additional research is planned related to soil and water quality, life-cycle assessment, and resource use. Vaishali Sharda, an assistant professor of biological and agricultural engineering at Kansas State University, will lead that area. She also is the project’s principal investigator.
“New, locally sourced types of bioplastics that break down into safe byproducts can be made,” she said. “The new materials could provide farmers a green way to control weeds, fertilize crops, protect soil and water resources, and work with nature to better manage their fields.”
The research team also will study product adoption, rural sustainability, ecosystem services, markets and sustainable data provision. If implemented carefully and strategically the bioplastic could strengthen rural areas socioeconomically through new biorefineries, careers, earnings and market access, according to the researchers.
The project will run through 2025. Visit unl.edu for more information.
Jesse Starita is an education and outreach associate at the Water for Food Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.