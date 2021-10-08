Project to improve global food security, climate resilience

Climate change is putting the livelihoods, health and wellbeing of millions of people at stake. Conserving and harnessing diversity is the basis for developing crops and farming systems that are resilient to the devastating effects of climate change. The Crop Trust and the Government of Norway are launching a multi-million-dollar initiative to improve food security and climate resilience globally.
The 10-year, $58-million project, “Biodiversity for Opportunities, Livelihoods and Development,” is being launched to safeguard crop diversity in genebanks. The project leaders also will work to facilitate the use of crop diversity by breeders, smallholder farmers and researchers for the development of new varieties.
“Seeds have never been more important and there’s no more urgent time to save and use what’s left of our crop diversity,” said Stefan Schmitz, executive director of The Crop Trust.
The new project builds on the success of the Crop Wild Relatives Project, which also was funded by the Government of Norway. In the past 10 years that project has enhanced the capacity of 25 genebanks around the world to collect and conserve the diversity found in wild plants related to crops. The project’s leaders also developed partnerships in 50 countries to use wild-relative diversity to help prepare 19 crops to combat the effects of climate change.
The new project will extend support to 15 national genebanks to better conserve and use crop diversity, expand on the most successful pre-breeding partnerships of the Crop Wild Relatives Project, and strengthen linkages between genebanks and seed systems. It also will support genebanks to safety-duplicate their collections and store them in the Svalbard Global Seed Vault. The vault is located on the Svalbard archipelago haflway between Norway and the North Pole.
The Crop Trust-led project will support the International Plant Treaty, an international legal instrument ratified by 148 countries. The treaty provides the legal basis for the sharing of seeds and the benefits that arise from the use of those seeds in training, research and breeding. Visit croptrust.org for more information.