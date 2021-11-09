Projects support climate-smart ag

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $25 million to 18 new projects through the Conservation Innovation Grants program. The On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials projects will support adoption and evaluation of innovative conservation approaches in partnership with agricultural producers.
The projects are expected to help mitigate the effects of climate change, increase the resilience of farming operations and boost soil health. There will be two projects in the Midwest.
- Trialing dietary interventions to mitigate enteric methane emissions in dairy cattle will be conducted in Michigan and Wisconsin. The Nature Conservancy will evaluate different dairy feed-management strategies, such as emerging feed additives. The goal is to better understand greenhouse-gas-mitigation strategies for cattle, as well as to inform Natural Resource Conservation Service programs and development of protocols for measuring enteric emissions.
- Reimagining modern crop fields – delivering economic, environmental and societal benefits through increased adoption of precision conservation – will be conducted in Iowa and Minnesota. Pheasants Forever will explore a financial-assistance model that promotes adoption of precision-agriculture and precision-conservation strategies and tools. The organization will use the model on a farm-wide scale to identify opportunities for conservation and informed decision-making.
On-farm trials projects feature collaboration between the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and partners to implement conservation activities and evaluate their impact. Incentive payments are provided to producers to offset the risk of implementing innovative approaches.
The component of soil-health demonstration trials for on-farm trials focuses on conservation-practice implementation and systems to improve soil health. A critical element of each on-farm trial project is evaluation. Partners must propose robust scientific approaches for their on-farm trials, resulting in data and analyses of the environmental, financial and – to the extent possible – social impacts of the trials.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service intends to use the results of on-farm project evaluations and analyses to explore development of new agency business practices, guidance documents, technical tools and conservation-practice standards as well as modifications to existing practices. Visit nrcs.usda.gov and search for “Conservation Innovation Grants” for more information including more projects.
