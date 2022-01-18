Pronk into super-greens farm

Sometimes folks feel overwhelmed. They feel separate, divided from those around them. But in some country places people are working to bring people together on the land. Those folks aren’t famous. They’re good neighbors making the community and the world a better place.
Drive north of U.S. Highway 2 on Wisconsin Highway 13. Lake Superior’s Chequamegon Bay flees past on the right in snatches of blue mostly hidden by forest trees. The eye is drawn to the sparkling water beyond the forest. But around a curve at Engoe Road the spell is broken by something white in a field on the left. The bright white catches the eye, but the shape of the white holds it. At first the mind struggles to unravel the puzzling sight the eye beholds.
There are long necks, long legs with a head and body in a shape like a small camel. Expressive ears often slant back like a mule’s ears. They’re too small to be llamas.
Signs for a farm store hang from a mailbox with “Suri Fina” painted on its side. Pull into the driveway that runs through pastures and there’s a building with the answer on it – a life-size depiction of an alpaca.
Chances are Abby Klema will be working in the vicinity.
“We have 52 acres, 14 acres are fenced off for rotational grazing in the spring, summer and fall,” she said. “We have a market garden and a 30-by-72-foot high tunnel. About half of our property is woods; we have trails in the woods and fields.
“We like to have events with our alpacas. Visitors can sign up for farm experiences; they can do an alpaca trekking tour or a farm tour. People can lead the alpacas on the trails.
“Ever since I was a little kid something has drawn me to farming and a rural lifestyle. My family had a homestead north of Duluth, Minnesota. We would go up there on weekends; I loved it. Growing up in the city I always wanted to be the farm kid. I wanted to be the kid who had horses and bunnies and chickens – the kid who would take the bus to school from the country. I have always been drawn to interacting with animals and being outdoors.
“We grow plants that we sell in spring. It started out with heirloom tomatoes and people kept asking for more. Now I plant extra of the things I grow in our market garden, for people who want to do their own home gardens. I use organic mix to grow peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, herbs, squash and flowers.
“Later in the season I sell the ripe vegetables. I’ve transitioned from farm markets to more sales off the farm during the pandemic. We had a farm store in what was an old tack room. We put in a new floor and fixed it up so we had a place to put things and not have to run to a farmers market.
“Our store took off slowly. It was a process of figuring out how to organize it. At first I had set hours. If somebody came I stopped what I was doing and helped them; I was tethered to the store. So I figured out how to set it up as self-serve and now it’s open every day. People come in and buy what they want during our open hours. We have eggs, fresh produce in season, alpaca-fiber goods and meat. Through word-of-mouth more people came, and I think the pandemic helped because people were searching for good local food. It has been pretty busy.
“We used to have 45 alpacas. We culled animals that weren’t productive in a breeding herd, or weren’t friendly to people. Now we have 24; the culled animals provide meat. We have laying hens that are sometimes available as stewing chicken.
“This is our third year raising hogs for meat. They eat non-marketable vegetables, produce and they do some tilling for us. Their personalities are really fun.
“You have to figure out what is working – what takes too much labor for what you get out of it (and) what takes away time from other things that would be a better fit. We’ve been offering more and more on-farm experiences for people, and that has been really fun. It’s rewarding to have people come out and interact with the animals.
“In the summer we have a lot of tourists. We also have a lot of local families who come to our farm. We had a holiday alpaca meet and greet. It was a two-hour event where people could come, experience our animals and get some family photos for the holidays. We were inspired by traditional Peruvian outfits as we made costumes for the alpacas. They had saddle blankets and pom-poms around their neck for Christmas. My mom sewed the outfits; she does a lot of sewing for the animals. She makes all of their coats.
“I came here to go to Northland College (in Ashland, Wisconsin) in 1999 and never left. The college keeps bringing new people into this area. I majored in peace, conflict and global studies. My emphasis was conflict resolution and counseling.”
She met her husband, Jamie Klema, at Northland College. He works off the farm. Their son Miles is in school, leaving Abby Klema as a full-time farmer with part-time help from the rest of her family.
“After college I spent 10 years working in health care,” she said. “But my heart longed to be farming. My customers are who I care for now; I try to grow them healthy produce. The rapport that has built with people over the years is special. People give feedback about how fresh the produce is and how it helps people eat healthier. Our niche is that we provide more than a commodity; we enrich people’s lives. It brings a different depth to their life experiences and to ours. It’s a lot of hard work; we sacrifice a lot of things to live on a farm. But we get a lot.
“Every year a class from Northland College called Growing Connections tours our farm. Those students going to an environmental school, like me, are interested in agriculture. Visiting farms in this area gives them experience in what real farms are like.
Our farm is a little different but we are making it work. I’ve been at this since 2007, for the last five years full-time. It’s a work in progress but I’m figuring it out.
“We shear our alpacas ourselves; we bought a used shearing table a couple of years ago. We clip nails and take care of their teeth. It’s a big job. It’s important for us to be hands-on and work with our animals to see what their bodies are like and what their temperaments are like. We do a quick cleaning, maybe an hour on each fleece, picking hay out.
“We send most of our fleece to the New England Alpaca Fiber Pool in Massachusetts. They collect fiber from farms, sort it, grade it, and get it into the manufacturing stream and we get garments back. It works really well for us. The turn-around time from raw fleece to finished product is a lot quicker than if we send fleece to knitting mills. It can take a year to get yarn back from a knitting mill.
“Suri is the breed of alpaca we have. The other breed is huacaya. Suri are less common.
“Fina is Spanish for fine; I was smitten by alpacas. When people come here they see what they are like. They are aloof, standoffish by nature. They are extremely curious. In general they are gentle and calm. Most of the time they are really pleasant to be around. I really just enjoy their company. They are a cool animal to hang out with, like a dog that’s not in your space. In the evening around dusk, especially the young ones, get really wily. They jump and all four feet come off the ground at one time. It’s called pronking. It looks like an alpaca conga line. They parade, then they stop (and) then they go in another direction. It’s part of the lifestyle of this farm that I really enjoy.
“Last May, trying to make good use of our high tunnel, we had spring shares of greens we called super greens. We provided that first burst of fresh spring greens to people. At an event here the other day one of our spring-share customers said, ‘That was the stuff for our super-greens baby.’ She was in the final month of her pregnancy eating that produce and she called her baby her super-greens baby. I almost started crying; it’s an honor and a big responsibility. Somebody is raising their baby on what we’re providing. That is pretty cool. I feel that people are appreciative and they’re glad that we are here. They show it by taking the time to come here and ask for what we produce.
“Over time in the process of growing older and putting in years doing this, getting to know people in the community, I look back. It was really hard at times in the beginning; I’m really glad that I didn’t give up. I’m glad that I kept going and my husband kept going. I do really feel part of our community. I feel like I don’t just have customers, I have community. I feel very fortunate. I have a lot of gratitude and appreciation for my sense of community. It has increased since I’ve been farming.”
While some wait for the famous and powerful to bring us together, Abby Klema, her husband, Jamie Klema, and son Miles are providing food, clothing and experiences on the land. It turns out the alpaca fiber they produce has become a tie that binds together the fabric of life for the community on the shore of Lake Superior in far-northern Wisconsin.
Visit www.surifina.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.