A protein involved in corn's resistance to dry weather, high temperatures and fungal invasion recently was discovered by researchers at the Genomics for Climate Change Research Center in Brazil. That could help pave the way for development of more drought-resistant plants at a time when extreme climate threatens crop yields around the world.
We named the new protein drought-responsive inactive kinase 1 – DRIK1 –and found a synthetic molecule that binds to the protein. It could be used in the future to breed plants in which the protein’s activity is naturally reduced or to develop products that inhibit the protein.
In normal conditions the protein controls the plant's developmental mechanisms and inhibits stress-response genes. In dry weather or when the plant is attacked by pathogens, the protein levels are reduced. The necessary response is triggered to control the effects of water stress, thermal stress or pathogen attack.
A platform developed by the University of Campinas-Center for Medicinal Chemistry was used for identifying the molecule that binds to the protein. The center's platform is used for discovering molecular targets for drugs. It can search libraries for small molecules that inhibit specific proteins.
We used the platform to identify a molecule that binds to the plant's protein kinase. That enables us to study the function of the water-stress response mechanism in which it is involved.
The plan is to modify the molecule so it can regulate DRIK1, increasing or decreasing its expression in plants.
A public database for genes related to the water-stress response was used for finding the protein. Corn was grown from seeds in a growth chamber for 15 days. Some of the plants were watered normally throughout the period. The others were divided into three groups and weren't irrigated for nine, 12 or 14 days.
Samples of leaves and roots were RNA-sequenced. The water-stressed plants expressed less DRIK1. But protein levels returned to normal when the plants were watered.
Information from the same database showed that DRIK1 probably behaves similarly in response to warmer temperatures and attacks by at least two different fungi.
The protein's three-dimensional structure was analyzed and mapped for potentially important regions for the stress-response function. In the future those regions could serve as targets for compounds that modulate the protein's action mechanism.
We're now working to genetically engineer plants for altered expression of DRIK1 with the aim of obtaining varieties that are more drought-resistant. If we succeed in producing a variety that withstands water stress slightly more than others during a drought, it will be like having genetic insurance. There will always be losses, but tons of food will be saved if the losses can be reduced.
The study recently was published in “BMC Plant Biology.” Visit bmcplantbiol.biomedcentral.com and search for "Crystal structure of DRIK1" for more information.