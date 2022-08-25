Purslane may hold drought-resistance key

A common weed harbors important clues about how to create drought-resistant crops. Scientists at Yale University recently described how Portulaca oleracea, commonly known as purslane, integrates two metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis. It enables the weed to tolerate drought while also remaining productive.
“This is a rare combination of traits and has created a kind of ‘super plant’ — one that could be potentially useful in crop engineering,” said Erika Edwards, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Yale and senior author of the paper.
Plants have independently evolved distinct mechanisms to improve photosynthesis. For instance corn evolved what is called C4 photosynthesis, which enables the plant to remain productive in hot temperatures. Succulents such as cacti possess another type called CAM photosynthesis. It helps them survive in deserts and other areas with little water. Both C4 and CAM serve different functions but recruit the same biochemical pathway to act as “add-ons” to regular photosynthesis.
Purslane is unique in that it possesses both adaptations. That allows it to be both productive and drought tolerant. C4 and CAM have been thought to operate independently within leaves of purslane.
But the Yale team, led by co-corresponding authors and postdoctoral scholars Jose Moreno-Villena and Haoran Zhou, conducted a spatial analysis of gene expression within purslane leaves. They found that C4 and CAM activity are totally integrated. They operate in the same cells, with products of CAM reactions being processed by the C4 pathway. The system provides unusual levels of protection for a C4 plant in times of drought.
The researchers built metabolic flux models that predicted the emergence of an integrated C4+CAM system that mirrors their experimental results.
Understanding the novel metabolic pathway could help scientists devise new ways to engineer crops to help withstand prolonged drought.
“In terms of engineering a CAM cycle into a C4 crop, there’s still a lot of work to do before that could become a reality,” Edwards said. “But what we’ve shown is that the two pathways can be efficiently integrated and share products. C4 and CAM are more compatible than we had thought. That leads us to suspect there are many more C4+CAM species waiting to be discovered.”
The study recently was published in the journal Science Advances. Visit science.org and search for “photosynthetic metabolism” for more information.
Bill Hathaway is a writer for the Yale University-Office of Public Affairs and Communications.