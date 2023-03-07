Most wealth is concentrated in the pockets of a few rich people. Scandals and swindles rob the poor. Misinformation is everywhere.
So it was in the early 1900s. The “Gilded Age” was ending and the era of the Progressive Republicans was beginning. Those Republicans were led by Teddy Roosevelt nationally as well as “Fighting Bob” LaFollette, who grew up on a farm in the town of Primrose in Dane County, Wisconsin. They were reforming government in an attempt to give a fair shake to the poor and the middle class – the farmers and laborers.
In the state of New York a life-insurance executive was caught charging the costs of a gala party to his company. An investigation by the state legislature, called the Armstrong Committee, was formed to root out vice and corruption. They found life-insurance companies were using profits to influence elected officials. Some of their policies spread out payments due upon the death of an insured person through many years. Policyholders had little control regarding company practices. Many insurance companies sold group annuities – tontines – that paid dividends only to original group members. As members died, dividends were split among the remaining members. When the last surviving member died, the company kept the principle money. Though not illegal, tontines fell from favor with the public.
In several other states legislatures investigated – including Wisconsin. While no headline-making parties or corruption were discovered, legislators decided to try to make insurance a better deal for the common folk. Wisconsin’s Progressive Republicans created the State Life Insurance Fund to provide small life-insurance policies to state residents. At the beginning, policies that paid $1,000 per insured person were offered. To reduce costs and prevent pressure tactics sometimes used to sell policies, the state prohibited insurance agents from selling the policies. Advertising was also prohibited. Wisconsin’s State Life Fund was to be run as a going concern that would not become a burden to state taxpayers.
And so it is that a century later Wisconsin residents may still purchase small affordable life-insurance policies directly from the State Life Insurance Fund. Because the fund cannot use agents or advertisements, many state residents have no idea life insurance is available for reasonable cost from the state. Applicants for life insurance go through an underwriting process to determine the level of risk they have due to occupation, habits or health.
The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance administers the Wisconsin State Life Insurance Fund and issues life-insurance policies.
People are also reading…
Two types of policy are offered.
• Whole Life is a type of policy that can accrue dividends and grow in cash value through time. Premiums are paid on Whole Life policies for a specific number of times, from once for a single-premium policy to decades.
• Term Life is a policy that pays a set amount should the person insured under the policy die during the term of the policy. Term life policies don’t pay dividends or accrue cash value, but they offer inexpensive coverage.
Many families have a tradition of purchasing small life-insurance policies for newborns. If a whole-life policy for a newborn is paid for in a single premium, the policy will remain in force – quietly building cash value for life. Whole-life-insurance policies are a bad investment if they’re only held for a decade or less. Cashed early they return only a fraction of the premiums paid. But some policies across decades can become worth thousands of dollars more than what was paid in premium, especially if the policy was purchased early in life for a lump sum. The single premium for a $1,000 policy on the life of a newborn child can cost as little as $121.
It was originally thought that the State Life fund would be a big competitor for private for-profit insurance companies. But because the fund is limited to issuing only $10,000 of coverage per insurable person, the fund mainly functions to provide modest and affordable coverage with no pressure or frills.
Sometimes a good idea borne out of reform can bring long-lasting benefit. Those who have State Life Fund insurance policies can thank the Republican Progressives who led our state a century ago. And decades from now some policy holders with be thanking their ancestors for a bit of gold – a nest egg formed by good intentions and a small investment.
Visit oci.wi.gov and search for "life insurance" for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.