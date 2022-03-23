Ray of sunshine brightens ag frontier

PLAINVIEW, Minn. – Soil conservationist Ray Archuleta believes that how we farm makes an impact on the whole globe. He says by using biomimicry strategies farmers can benefit the environment while increasing profits. He teaches his ideas on a national scale, recently presenting his findings at several workshops in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Archuleta shares his knowledge as an agricultural biologist; he worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service for more than 30 years. He now has a 150-acre farm of his own. Since retirement from the service he’s been teaching and consulting on a national scale regarding biomimicry strategies.
Biomimicry is the practice of farming the way nature works.
“Your goal is to emulate creation, emulate nature, the designer, the pattern, the principle,” he said. “If you learn this well, your farm looks so much like the natural system you will make money and you bring the next generation into your place. I call it forgiveness agriculture. It will change your life.”
Putting it simply, agricultural biomimicry copies life.
It matters how a farmer grazes, harvests or uses cover crops – and the practices impact the whole globe. Archuleta said “the norm” is reductionist science. That type of method is powerful. It allows trips to the moon and other extremely technological processes because it isolates different components, allowing each piece to be analyzed and built. But in agriculture all the pieces are interconnected and the structure is alive.
The term “butterfly effect” is a theory formed by Edward Lorenz. It describes the ramifications of interconnectedness, where one small change can result in big changes. As an example, weather forecasters can change minute data in their simulations – and have different results because weather isn’t 100 percent predictable and is complex. In the agricultural world, one farmer sharing with another about changes he or she has made can lead to a national movement of change.
Archuleta said in the environment everything is connected and makes a difference.
“What you do in your life makes a huge impact on the rest of us and it’s exciting,” he said.
He suggested farmers look at nature to see patterns for a framework. Conventional agriculture emphasizes yield, but Archuleta thinks emphasis should be on the long-term goal of biomimicry.
The objective works for anyone with any soil because all soils have common patterns and principles. What’s different between one area and another are the microbes and the biology. If the microbes are happy, the plants are happy. If the plants are happy, the animals are happy. If the animals are happy, the farmer is happy.
Archuleta did a demonstration of the idea using a rainfall simulator with soils from Missouri, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The differences in how the soil absorbed water were dependent on soil structure, not source. In a conventional system most of the water runs off. But in a natural system where nothing is tilled, most of the water filters into the soil – thus staying on the farm.
He suggested farmers do their own slake tests to test their soil. Developed in the 1930s, the slake test is done by rapidly pouring water over a dry soil sample. He recommended taking soil samples from the field, from a fence line and from the woods. Put a chunk of each in separate containers of water to observe how the soil reacts to the water. If it falls apart it’s because there’s no structure to it. The collapse of the soil introduces disease.
Too much of anything such as manure, chemicals, tillage and grazing can be the cause. Soil stress can be acute or chronic, which can cause a farm to degenerate quickly. As the system collapses there’s a need for more inputs – thus more checks being written.
Soil that holds together under the slake test is an indicator of soil biological activity, good energy flow and nutrient cycling. The binding of soil particles must constantly be renewed by biological processes.
Another experiment Archuleta suggested is to dig up a 12-inch by 12-inch by 12-inch block of soil and count the earthworms. There should be at least 20 in the block as an indicator of soil life. He said to try it in several spots throughout the farm. Where there are earthworms, there are protozoa – which are the keystones of life.
There are three basic principles to farming.
• Introduce life to the soil through cover crops and animals.
• Understand the relationships and connectedness between what happens on the farm.
• Remember the goal by understanding patterns, the principles of nature and management.
Remember, he said – the hardest surface on the farm is between the ears.
To be continued …
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.