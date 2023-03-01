Cousin Louie always told us he was glad to pay his taxes. His penniless parents had come to the United States from Austria-Hungary. As a teenager during the Great Depression he left their farm to head to the big city, where he found a full-time job sweeping floors in a metal shop. Wages were so small that to survive he was forced to get help from the county – what they used to call “relief.”
But Louie worked hard and taught himself everything there was to know about metal. By the time he retired decades later he was vice president of a large metalworking company. He appreciated the opportunities he had been given. He said he owed it to our nation to pay his fair share of tax. The more he earned, the more he was glad to pay because his taxes built roads, bridges and schools. We always think of Louie during tax season.
A lot of folks don’t mind paying their fair share of taxes. What riles people is paying more than their share. And so for many, tax time is an anxious time of year. Some have trouble figuring out how to complete tax forms or understanding new tax regulations that seem to come out each year. Fortunately during this tax season more help is available than there has been in a long time.
The Inflation Reduction Act was passed by Congress this past year. According to the Internal Revenue Service, “The (Inflation Reduction Act) changed a wide range of tax laws and provided funds to improve our services and technology to make tax filing easier.”
The law is a 10-year plan with some parts that begin right away – like credits for clean vehicles or alternative energy-production systems. Other parts of the law phase in during the next decade. The Inflation Reduction Act contains many credits and deductions for businesses and individuals. Visit www.irs.gov/inflation-reduction-act-of-2022 for more information.
With new funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, thousands of staff have been hired at the IRS to answer taxpayer questions. For answers to federal-tax questions individuals can call 800-829-1040 and businesses can call 800-829-4933. Visit www.irs.gov/help/telephone-assistance for more information.
The IRS has specific information for farmers. According to the IRS, “You are in the business of farming if you cultivate, operate, or manage a farm for profit, either as owner or tenant. A farm includes livestock, dairy, poultry, fish, fruit and truck farms. It also includes plantations, ranches, ranges, and orchards and groves.”
IRS Publication 225 includes tax information for farmers. It explains how federal-tax laws apply to farming; it’s a guide for figuring taxes and completing farm-tax returns. Visit www.irs.gov/publications/p225 for more information.
The Small Farm Tax Guide for owners and operators of small and medium farms has been produced by the Land Grant University Tax Education Foundation using a grant from the U.S, Department of Agriculture. The guide can be used to plan farm operations in a way that takes advantage of tax laws to benefit farmers. Visit extension.usu.edu and search for "tax guide" for more information.
Some folks take advantage of tax deductions available for trusts or from making donations to nonprofit charities. One example is the donation of valuable farm machinery. The Mayo Clinic, known worldwide for leadership in health care, provides one such program. According to the clinic’s planned giving department, “Making a gift of farm machinery can be a smart way to provide you with income for retirement, avoid paying ordinary income tax, and ensure that the research discoveries and lifesaving care we provide at Mayo Clinic continue in the future.
“You give farm machinery to a special kind of Charitable Remainder Unitrust called a ‘flip CRUT.’ The trustee will pay income to you (and to other beneficiaries, if you so choose) during your lifetime or for a period of up to 20 years. The ‘flip’ triggering event may be the sale of the farm equipment or a date, and your income will start after the farm machinery is sold. The amount of income varies each year based on the annual value of the trust. After the trust term the remaining balance is paid to Mayo Clinic to help support research and care for generations. It’s free from federal estate taxes.”
Visit plannedgiving.mayoclinic.org/use-farm-equipment-to-make-a-gift-to-mayo-clinic for more information.
For many of us completing tax forms for federal and state income tax is daunting. But help is available and it can be accessed for free. The IRS encourages taxpayers to use free tax-preparation and -filing services. Visit www.irs.gov and search for "free" for more information on free help. Visit www.irs.gov/forms-instructions for more information.
People who are due a federal tax refund of more than $50 can request the refund be paid to them in Series I Savings Bonds, which are issued in $50 increments. I-bonds pay interest rates that are tied to the rate of inflation. Visit www.irs.gov/refunds and search for "i bonds" for more information.
States have their own tax forms and filing rules. Visit www.revenue.wi.gov for more Wisconsin information.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue as well as the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection also provide information on special programs for farmers like the Wisconsin Farmland Preservation Tax Credit. Visit www.revenue.wi.gov and datcp.wi.gov --search for "farmland" -- for more information.
Most of us have friends and relatives who are eligible for the Homestead Tax Credit in Wisconsin. For those who were Wisconsin residents for the full year of 2022, with a family income of $24,680, may qualify. To receive the tax credit, a person must file a tax return. Visit www.revenue.wi.gov for more information.
Those who don’t wish to file by themselves, or who are not able to navigate the more-complex waters of tax preparation and advanced accounting, may wish to find a certified public accountant to assist them. The Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants has more than 7,000 members; it lists accountants by region. Visit www.wicpa.org/find-a-cpa for more information.
By taking advantage of the information and help that is available we can all survive tax season without sleepless nights. The key to lessening tax anxiety is to start early, make a plan and take advantage of the help that’s available. Who knows, some may even enjoy taxes as much as dear Cousin Louie!
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.