Reach out to those who served

Few doubt that selfless action makes the world a better place. Simply by doing a favor and expecting nothing in return, life becomes better. Selfless action is also essential to ensure our rights, freedoms and our survival as a nation. It leads people to join our nation’s military. Military service is inherently risky. It’s an experience that at once expands one’s horizons, and limits one’s choices. People in the military are tasked with accomplishing the amazing in the worst conditions, without notice at any time and any place. They must follow lawful orders. They give up many constitutional rights and are governed under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Injury and death are not uncommon in the line of duty.
And so it is that the other 99 percent of folks in the United States often thank service members and veterans for their service. Many veterans feel awkward about the thanks because they would volunteer and serve again if they could; selflessness is normal for them. But for thousands of years people have erected monuments to warriors, now called veterans. Days have been set aside to celebrate them. Those who have served do appreciate the gestures. They appreciate the monuments and the ceremonies. The praise and the thanks of a nation are appreciated.
Joe Koch farms near Wilson in St. Croix County, Wisconsin. He served in the military for seven years and leads the Wisconsin Chapter of the Farmer Veteran Coalition.
“Veterans Day is special because it’s a day the country recognizes the sacrifices that people from all walks of life have made through time during the whole existence of America,” he said. “It’s a time to show respect for the citizens of America, our flag and what it stands for.”
It seems odd, especially on Veterans Day, that right in the open in small towns and large cities all across the land there are places many think are secret clubs. They are the places where veterans go. Some are Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts or American Legion Posts. Some are veterans hospitals. Some are long-term-care homes for veterans. Though folks think those places are closed to non-veterans, they really are not. They are full of veterans – some lonely, elderly, disabled, needy or sick. Often military service changed them. They paid a price for selfless action on behalf of the nation. Some continue to pay it each day.
What someone can do to help those veterans is simple. Whenever conditions permit, visit them. Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts are often open to the public. Go have a meal and meet some veterans. Visit veterans in a veterans hospital or a home for veterans. Listen to their stories. Be a pen pal. Take them something they need. Be a friend.
There are many organizations that visit and assist veterans – Elks, the Masonic Service Association, Farmer Veteran Coalition, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, AMVETS and others. The Department of Veterans Affairs at the federal and state level help veterans. Wisconsin counties directly assist resident veterans.
But there are still some veterans who remain left out. Sometimes something isn’t done because we assume someone else is going to do it. Through our own selfless action each of us can reach out to a veteran and thank her or him with companionship, friendship and compassion. It’s a small gesture compared to the sacrifice through selfless action each veteran has made for us.
Visit www.va.gov/opa/vetsday/vetdayhistory.asp and www.va.gov/vso for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He serves on the Wisconsin Board of Veterans Affairs. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.