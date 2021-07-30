Red sky at morning, everyone take warning

Smoke from wildfires in the western United States and Canada is blanketing much of the continent. And experts say the phenomenon is becoming more common as human-caused global warming stokes bigger and more-intense blazes.
Be ready for it, researchers say.
“These fires are going to be burning all summer,” said Dan Jaffe, University of Washington wildfire-smoke expert. “In terms of bad air quality, everywhere in the country is to going to be worse than average this year.”
The smoke in Wisconsin is mainly from wildfires in nearby Canadian provinces and Minnesota. The Canadian weather service, Environment Canada, has issued repeated air-quality alerts. Environment Canada predicts hot dry weather and wildfires will continue for many weeks, as will the smoke from those fires. Both the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the National Weather Service continue to issue air-quality alerts due to wildfire smoke in the air.
For weeks national news outlets have covered the numerous fires on the west coast of North America, from California to British Colombia. The fires erupted early again this year due to dry and hot wind, and the weather. They’re a symptom of a drought that scientists say has had a grip on the western parts of Canada and the United States for 20 years. But in recent years that drought has extended eastward.
Farmers and ranchers on the plains in both the United States and Canada have had a series of dry years. In some areas farmers have wondered if it was even worth planting seed because it was doubtful there would be enough moisture for the seed to germinate. Pasture has suffered due to dry conditions. In many areas where producers irrigate crops, aquifers are running dry. North and east of the grain-growing areas on the plains drought has extended into woodlands.
More than 60 large wildfires are now burning out of control across the United States. More than 200 fires are burning in Manitoba and Ontario, according to Canadian officials.
Woodland wildfires in the boreal forests of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario have become widespread. The Canadian provinces have imposed restrictions on outdoor burning, campfires, fireworks and travel. Hundreds of fires have broken out in July alone. The one-day record for new fires reported, more than 70, was set in Ontario this month. Ontario had 420 wildfires in 2020. This year the province has had more than 750 so far. Towns occupied by First Nations people in both Manitoba and Ontario have been evacuated. Other towns such as Red Lake, Ontario, have been on notice to expect evacuation orders if conditions deteriorate because of nearby large uncontrolled wildfires. Fires have been erupting farther and farther east, some as far east as Wawa on the eastern end of Lake Superior. Large parts of popular parks including Ontario’s Woodland Caribou Provincial Park and Quetico Provincial Park have closed due to fires.
On the U.S. side of the international border the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has closed a large area of Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area due to fire danger. The 14 counties that comprise the “Arrowhead” region in northeast Minnesota have imposed burning restrictions due to fire danger. Far-northern Wisconsin along Lake Superior and parts of Upper Michigan also are dangerously dry. Burning restrictions and park closures can help prevent wildfires caused by direct human activity. But other causes, especially lightning strikes from thunderstorms with little rain, cannot be mitigated.
Weather patterns and fire intensity determine who is hit by smoke. Huge fires generate so much heat they can produce their own clouds that funnel smoke high into the atmosphere.
“It just carries across the country and slowly spreads out, forming sort of this haze layer in the sky,” said meteorologist Miles Bliss with the National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon.
Beware health dangers in that haze
The plume passed over parts of the Midwest this past week before settling to ground level across an area that stretches from Ohio northeast to New England and south to the Carolinas, air-pollution data shows. Health effects can occur thousands of miles from the flames. The smoke might lose its telltale odor but remains a potential hazard even when it drifts that far, said Jeff Pierce, an atmospheric scientist at Colorado State University.
Growing scientific research points to potential long-term health damage from breathing in microscopic particles of smoke. Authorities have scrambled to better protect people from the harmful effects. But they face challenges in communicating risk to vulnerable communities and people who live far away from burning forests.
The number of unhealthy-air-quality days recorded in 2021 by pollution monitors nationwide is more than double the number to date in each of the past two years, according to figures from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Wildfires likely are driving much of the increase, officials said. Wildfire smoke contains hundreds of chemical compounds, many of which can be harmful in large doses. Health officials use the concentration of smoke particles in the air to gauge the severity of danger to the public.
Scientists link smoke exposure with long-term health problems including decreased lung function, weakened immune systems and increased rates of influenza. In the short term vulnerable people can be hospitalized and sometimes die from excessive smoke, according to physicians and public-health officials.
The smoke is lingering close to the ground, according to weather experts.
“Sometimes it stays aloft, but in this particular case … the smoke is finding its way closer to the surface. That’s why we are able to smell it and it’s affecting the air quality,” said Carl Jones, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
Those with asthma, COPD or other respiratory illnesses can be at risk.
“It’s an airway irritant. There are little particles in the smoke that would get into the airways and irritate them,” said Dr. Lori Shoman, the respiratory therapist supervisor for Sanford Health in Minnesota. “Anybody who gets shortness of breath should be aware of the conditions outside before they go outside and monitor how they are feeling.”
Even for those without a respiratory illness the change in air quality could impact them, she said.
“If you are exposed to any irritant for any length of time you could develop those symptoms as well,” she said.
Listen for warnings about smoke and, if advised, avoid outdoor activities to reduce exposure. Keep doors and windows closed, and run an air filter to clean inside air. Face masks can protect against breathing in smoke. As with COVID-19, most effective are N95 masks because they are designed to block the smallest particles.
At times the wildfire smoke can be smelled in Wisconsin, and often the smoke has been thick enough to blot out the sun. Smoke doesn’t observe human-made boundaries like international or state borders. So Wisconsin and much of the Midwest can expect continued smoke in the air for many weeks to come.
An online interactive smoke map has been launched by the EPA and the U.S. Forest Service. Visit fire.airnow.gov for more information.
Visit airquality.wi.gov and weather.gc.ca and www.weather.gov for more information.
