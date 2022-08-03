Regenerative-farming events set

The Land Stewardship Project is holding two field days in August in Minnesota. The field days will be focused on soil health, grazing and more.
The first field day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at the farm of Luke and Holly Bergler at 37062 County Road 12, Dakota, Minnesota. Topics will address no-till, 60-inch corn interseeded with a diverse cover-crop mix, diversifying crop rotations, converting marginal ground to pasture, reducing applied nitrogen rates, and managing profitability.
Allen Williams, a veteran regenerative-agriculture producer and consultant, will lead the tour. He’s a sixth-generation family farmer and founding partner of Grass Fed Insights, Understanding Ag and the Soil Health Academy. Williams holds a doctorate in livestock genetics and pioneered many early regenerative-grazing protocols and forage-finishing techniques.
Luke and Holly Bergler, along with their three children, raise a cow/calf herd on rotationally grazed pastures. They also raise row crops and forages using no-till, cover cropping, and rotations grown with reduced synthetic inputs.
The second field day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at the farm of Jordan and Rachelle Meyer farm at 15091 Crazy Corners Road, Caledonia, Minnesota. Williams also will lead the tour at the Meyer farm.
The field day will feature a mob-grazing demonstration. Discussions will focus on hands-on soil health and grazing tools, cattle-handing techniques, grazing and profitability, direct marketing, and juggling multiple enterprises.
Jordan and Rachelle Meyer, along with their six children, operate Wholesome Family Farms. They raise 100 percent grass-fed beef and goats, pasture-raised pork and poultry, and stocker cattle. They practice adaptive grazing on more than 600 acres and raise row crops with cover crops on 400 acres. The Meyers also are part of a family dairy operation.
Single-day tickets are $30 per adult; both days are $50. Admission for children is free. Lunches, including farm-raised beef, will be served each day. Register by Aug. 12. Visit landstewardshipproject.org/allenwilliams or contact aromano@landstewardshipproject.org for more information.