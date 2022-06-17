Remember to protect grain

As outdoor temperatures warm, protecting the quality of stored grain is especially important. Five practices can help farmers properly manage grain bins this summer.
Increase grain temperature as outside weather becomes warmer. A large temperature differential can cause condensation to form inside bins, leading to grain spoilage. When sunlight hits bins, that creates heat. It isn’t something a producer needs to worry about on a day-to-day basis, but the goal is to keep the two temperatures as close together as possible by slowly warming the grain with aeration. The industry standard is a temperature differential of no more than 10 degrees.
Factor in grain moisture. In addition to grain temperature, optimal storage conditions also depend on the grain’s moisture level when stored. To help make that determination, farmers can obtain safe-storage charts from university-Extension services and other resources.
Use automated bin-monitoring tools. Farmers are busy during spring and summer; it’s easy to forget about grain in bins. Tools for remote monitoring are important for alerting growers about temperature or moisture issues before they can become serious problems. One example is GSI’s new GrainVue digital cable system that detects early signs of spoilage and automatically turns on aeration fans to protect grain quality.
Check grain weekly. Climb safely to the top of the bin and visually inspect the top layer of grain and around the interior wall. Do not enter to avoid the risk of entrapment! Any signs of crusting could mean grain spoilage. Spoilage can also be detected by smell. If a producer sees or smells something she or he doesn’t like, it’s important to start aeration fans to let in fresh air, to equalize bin and outdoor temperatures.
Move spoiled grain. If grain crusting is present but in a small amount, blending that off may solve the issue. But it’s difficult to know how far down the problem goes. If it can’t be controlled, it’s important to move that grain out of the bin and market it as quickly as possible – even though it may receive a docking at sale. The bigger problem is leaving out-of-condition grain in the bin, which can cause clogging during unloading and lead to a series of unsafe events.
Safe storage should be based on a farmer’s grain-marketing plan. If farmers know they’re going to store their grain through the summer, that means drying the grain in the fall to the proper moisture. It starts with planning based on the marketing plan.
Visit www.grainsystems.com or contact a university-Extension service or a grain-system dealer for more information.
Greg Trame is the director of technology sales for GSI, a brand within AGCO Grain & Protein. Visit www.grainsystems.com for more information.