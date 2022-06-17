 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Remember to protect grain

As outdoor temperatures warm, protecting the quality of stored grain is especially important. Five practices can help farmers properly manage grain bins this summer.

Increase grain temperature as outside weather becomes warmer. A large temperature differential can cause condensation to form inside bins, leading to grain spoilage. When sunlight hits bins, that creates heat. It isn’t something a producer needs to worry about on a day-to-day basis, but the goal is to keep the two temperatures as close together as possible by slowly warming the grain with aeration. The industry standard is a temperature differential of no more than 10 degrees.

Factor in grain moisture. In addition to grain temperature, optimal storage conditions also depend on the grain’s moisture level when stored. To help make that determination, farmers can obtain safe-storage charts from university-Extension services and other resources.

Use automated bin-monitoring tools. Farmers are busy during spring and summer; it’s easy to forget about grain in bins. Tools for remote monitoring are important for alerting growers about temperature or moisture issues before they can become serious problems. One example is GSI’s new GrainVue digital cable system that detects early signs of spoilage and automatically turns on aeration fans to protect grain quality.

People are also reading…

Check grain weekly. Climb safely to the top of the bin and visually inspect the top layer of grain and around the interior wall. Do not enter to avoid the risk of entrapment! Any signs of crusting could mean grain spoilage. Spoilage can also be detected by smell. If a producer sees or smells something she or he doesn’t like, it’s important to start aeration fans to let in fresh air, to equalize bin and outdoor temperatures.

Move spoiled grain. If grain crusting is present but in a small amount, blending that off may solve the issue. But it’s difficult to know how far down the problem goes. If it can’t be controlled, it’s important to move that grain out of the bin and market it as quickly as possible – even though it may receive a docking at sale. The bigger problem is leaving out-of-condition grain in the bin, which can cause clogging during unloading and lead to a series of unsafe events.

Safe storage should be based on a farmer’s grain-marketing plan. If farmers know they’re going to store their grain through the summer, that means drying the grain in the fall to the proper moisture. It starts with planning based on the marketing plan.

Visit www.grainsystems.com or contact a university-Extension service or a grain-system dealer for more information.

Greg Trame is the director of technology sales for GSI, a brand within AGCO Grain & Protein. Visit www.grainsystems.com for more information.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soils team places nationally

Soils team places nationally

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Collegiate Soils Team recently competed in the 60th Soil Science Society of America National Collegiat…

Tractors plow their way to school

Tractors plow their way to school

MANITOWOC, Wis. – A number of students at Manitowoc Lutheran High School carried on a tradition dating back many years when on May 26 they dro…

Gene-editing produces vitamin D

Gene-editing produces vitamin D

Tomatoes gene-edited to produce vitamin D could be a simple innovation to address a global health problem. Researchers at the United Kingdom’s…

MIT aims to reduce emissions

MIT aims to reduce emissions

The effect of climate change on agriculture and food security and how agriculture contributes to climate change is at the forefront of a multi…

Students improve older combines

Students improve older combines

University of Wisconsin-River Falls agricultural-engineering and agricultural-engineering-technology students are researching ways to make old…

Drought-resilient wheat studied

Drought-resilient wheat studied

As climate change disrupts more precipitation patterns, wheat breeders need to pursue every genetic advantage possible to increase the crop’s …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News