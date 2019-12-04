The United States is the world’s leading producer of soybeans and the second-leading exporter. A biological threat to soybeans could adversely affect the global economy.
The Federal Select Agent Program regulates the possession, use and transfer of biological agents in the United States that could potentially pose a threat to public, animal or plant health. The program was established following the 2001 anthrax attacks. Bioterrorism is typically associated with toxins such as ricin, or diseases such as smallpox or the bubonic plague. But bioterrorism also can take the form of plant pathogens.
There are 67 agents and toxins on the federal program’s list considered to pose a severe threat. Seven of them are categorized as U.S. Department of Agriculture Plant Protection and Quarantine. That means if any of the seven agents or toxins were exposed in the country they could pose a severe threat to plant health.
The fungus Coniothyrium glycines is on the federal list. It causes a soybean disease called red leaf blotch. Native to Africa, the disease currently affects soybeans in central and southern Africa. Sub-Saharan African countries have reported soybean-production losses of as much as 70 percent in the face of red leaf blotch. The first cases of the disease were reported in 1957 in Ethiopia but little is known about the fungus. The United States and Brazil now recognize red leaf blotch as a major potential threat to soybean production. But there hasn’t been much research on how to fight it.
The USDA Agricultural Research Service is collaborating on red leaf blotch research with the U.S. Agency for International Development's Soybean Innovation Laboratory. The laboratory is housed at the University of Illinois-College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
Finding resistance in exotic lines could provide soybean breeders with germplasm to develop resistant cultivars. But there’s been little progress made on discovering sources of resistance to C. glycines.
We’ve received funding from the USDA's Agricultural Research Service to evaluate soybean genotypes for resistance to red leaf blotch. But because C. glycines is on the Select Agents and Toxins list, it’s almost impossible to conduct research on the disease in the United States. The Soybean Innovation Laboratory manages 72 field sites across 14 countries in West Africa, East Africa and Southern Africa through the Pan-African Soybean Variety Trial program. Cases of red leaf blotch have been reported by many of the countries.
Harun Murithi, a research partner at the Soybean Innovation Laboratory, is collaborating with us to develop the “Field Guide to African Soybean Diseases and Pests." We'll conduct on-site research at sites in Ethiopia, Malawi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia. We’ll evaluate the severity of red leaf blotch at several of the sites.
Seeds of the best genotypes will be retested at the Foreign Disease-Weed Science Research Unit at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Once analyses confirm resistance, results will be disseminated through the Soybean Innovation Laboratory’s global network of soybean breeders. Breeders in the United States and Africa can then use the sources of resistance to make crosses and develop soybean populations with resistance to red leaf blotch.
While the soybean disease hasn’t yet been reported outside of Africa, the threat exists. That’s why it’s critically important to prepare for the possibility that American soybean crops could be exposed to the fungus, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Developing soybean lines with resistance to the disease will lead to improved soybean production across sub-Saharan Africa. It also will prevent potentially disastrous effects on the U.S. soybean crop.