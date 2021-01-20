Research leads to perfect pumpkins

On a greenhouse shelf near Alan Walters’ vegetable laboratory sits a pile of pumpkins that exhibits a variety of orange hues, textures and sizes that have been cataloged -- not carved or made into pies. Walters, a professor of vegetable science and breeding at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, says pumpkins are a lot more than a doorstep ornament to celebrate Halloween.
This past summer alone until the late-October harvest, Walters -- along with Southern Illinois University staff and students at the Horticulture Research Farm -- managed almost 3 acres of pumpkins. They garnered about $50,000 in fresh grant money to research how to better grow the crop.
When it comes to pumpkin the state of Illinois is smashing the rest of the country. At 420 million pounds in 2019, Illinois produced nearly four times the amount of pumpkins as the second-most productive state of California, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Most of the canned pumpkin -- a different variety than the glossy pumpkins turned into scary faces -- also comes from Illinois, which proudly calls pumpkin the official state pie.
The gross value of the pumpkin industry is about $200 million in Illinois. Pumpkins and horseradish, the other vegetable Walters focuses on, are two of the most important specialty crops grown in Illinois.
The demand for pumpkins has increased exponentially in the past 20 years, Walters said. He arrived in 1998 at Southern Illinois University.
“I think people are wanting to decorate more. It’s not just for Halloween. It’s for autumn,” he said. “You’ll still see people have pumpkins on their doorstep until they decorate for Christmas. Then you look at the increased popularity of pumpkin farms, where people want to walk around and spend a good part of a day with their friends and family. And everybody’s looking for something different — something that stands out.
“Pumpkins have become an important part of America.”
In five years, Walters figures, Southern Illinois University will showcase some new pumpkin varieties in the Carbondale area -- once the developed lines have adapted to the southern-Illinois climate. He said the northern part of the state’s cooler summers and central Illinois’ “perfect soil” have advantages that pumpkins like compared to hot summers and poor soils in southern Illinois.
Not many pumpkin purchasers at markets, grocery stores or increasingly popular pumpkin farms probably give much thought to heat-tolerant genetics. But with an increasingly warm global climate, improving genetics is part of Walters’ ongoing research.
“We’ve been evaluating several of our new lines over a number of years, then making some additional crosses,” he said.
Research is also being performed at Southern Illinois University’s Belleville Research Station, such as the influence of using clover and other cover crops as well as examining bee-pollination patterns.
“These studies are evaluating the influence of different pollination systems on crop yield and pollination efficiency,” Walters said. “We’ve got several studies going on.”
Illinois is unique in having as much crop growth dedicated to decorative pumpkins as to those processed for food — about half and half, Walters said. Pumpkins take anywhere from 75 to 120 days from planting to harvest. In many cases they require almost-daily observation. That provides a lot of opportunities to study the vegetable.
“It’s a lot more involved than just throwing some seeds out there,” Walters said.
Farmers must contend with insects, plant diseases such as downy mildew and bacterial spot that become prevalent during heavy rains, and managing fertility to increase yields.
“Farmers always are looking for ways to improve the soils, control erosion, increase organic matter,” Walters said. “Chemical companies seek our help, too, as do other entities. Growers are always looking for an immediate effect to improve their production practices.”
Jason Franchuk writes on agricultural sciences for Southern Illinois University. Visit siue.edu for more information.