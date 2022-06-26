 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Research targets underserved markets

A new dataset and analysis are set to ensure crop breeders develop new varieties that benefit the world’s most disadvantaged people. The Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research’s Excellence in Breeding Platform led a data-collection effort across public-breeding programs and target regions in the developing world. The work has identified and described 428 market segments.

With the market segments it will be possible to identify and address specific product needs. That will enhance the effort toward greater adoption rates of products developed by the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research and national partners.

The researchers identified about 142 breeding pipelines for 25 crops. The analysis sets the stage for a transformation of how new crop varieties are designed, resourced and managed in public-breeding networks. The data are expected to help identify which market segments are underserved and where there might be overinvestment. New varieties can be tailored to help those struggling most with poverty, undernourishment, climate-change effects, gender equity and other challenges.

“Too often public breeding has operated without a complete understanding of the market segments, their potential opportunities and impacts,” said Peter Coaldrake, who leads the work for the Excellence in Breeding Platform. “But now we have baseline data so we can target investments toward market segments with the greatest potential for impact.”

The Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research’s new initiatives Market Intelligence and Accelerated Breeding will carry the work forward to sharpen investment decisions. The work also will be expanded by engaging other experts such as gender specialists, social economists, nutritionists, climate-change experts, and companies selling to consumers.

That will help analysts map opportunities for what may be needed in 10 years. Thus breeding pipelines can operate ahead of the curve, boosting opportunities for major future impact.

The team will work with national agricultural research and Extension services in Africa, Asia and Latin America to help them use data to focus their programs. Visit cgiar.org for more information.

