Researcher targets cold tolerance

A biochemist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is studying the mechanism by which miscanthus is able to survive and thrive at low temperatures. Her findings may shed light on how to maximize the potential of some of its valuable cousins – corn, sorghum and sugarcane.
Katarzyna Glowacka, an assistant professor of biochemistry, is studying a process called non-photochemical quenching. It’s a plant’s first-line defense against damage to its photosynthetic machinery and plays a role in enabling miscanthus to tolerate cold-induced damage. She hypothesizes that miscanthus regulates the process in a unique way, whereby dark, chilly nights trigger heightened protection against cellular damage.
Developing greater understanding of the process opens the door to engineering varieties of corn, sorghum and sugarcane that are more resistant to cold temperatures. That’s increasingly necessary as weather extremes and water scarcity intensify. Once fortified against cold snaps, the crops could be planted earlier in the spring. That would enable them to mature prior to summer droughts. They also could survive in a more diverse range of climates.
“The goal is to understand the protective mechanism and develop guidance toward developing more chill-tolerant corn, sugarcane and sorghum,” Glowacka said.
Miscanthus, corn, sorghum and sugarcane are classified as C4 plants because they all undergo a type of photosynthesis in which the first carbon compound produced has four carbon atoms.
The majority of C4 plants are susceptible to chilling, which limits their geographical distribution, productivity and establishment. Cold temperatures slow the enzymes that drive photosynthesis, causing a buildup of harmful molecules in plants’ leaves. The molecules impede growth and damage the photosynthetic mechanism.
Miscanthus avoids this fate, but researchers don’t fully understand why. Glowacka said she suspects the answer lies in the grass’ regulation of non-photochemical quenching. Though plants need light for photosynthesis, about 75 percent of the solar energy they’re exposed to during the day is excessive. To ensure the extra light doesn’t damage the plant’s photosynthetic machinery, non-photochemical quenching converts it into heat and releases it.
Preliminary data indicate that in miscanthus, the process also is protective against chilling. The grass appears to regulate non-photochemical quenching in an unusual way. Dark, cold nights induce an altered non-photochemical quenching process that enhances photoprotection. Glowacka aims to develop a more complete picture of the chain of events that triggers the bolstered defense system.
Her research approach is a blend of high-throughput phenotyping, which will allow for the rapid measurement of multiple traits of miscanthus during a period of five years. Genetics approaches will enable an in-depth look at the roles of non-photochemical quenching-related genes. Redox metabolomics enables an analysis of how the process impacts the plant as a whole. Each of the approaches alone is fairly typical, but it’s novel to unite them in a single project, Glowacka said.
She was awarded about $1.4 million in funding for the five-year project from the National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program. Visit biochem.unl.edu/katarzyna-glowacka for more information.