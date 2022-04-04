Researchers create beneficial beetle diet

Most people have an aversion to bugs, so what Guadalupe Rojas and Juan Morales-Ramos are doing may seem odd to some. The research entomologists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service are trying to pit insects against each other.
“The pink spotted lady beetle is a predator of important pests such as the two-spotted spider mite and several aphid species that attack crops and cause great economic loss,” Rojas said.
If left unchecked the “bad bug” population can explode. That situation is rare in nature because of the presence of natural predators. But predators sometimes can’t keep pace with their prey in large fields or greenhouses because of the abundance of food provided by crops. The situation can lead to major economic losses to farmers and less produce for consumers.
That’s why it’s necessary to mass produce predatory lady beetles, Morales-Ramos said. Releasing beneficial insects, such as pink spotted lady beetles, to combat bad bugs is common practice when using integrated pest-management techniques. But the key often involves timing.
Integrated pest management uses multiple tactics to control an agricultural pest, such as chemical, biological, microbial and environmental modification,” Rojas said. “Not all the tactics are compatible to use simultaneously, but they can be timed to prevent interference. The use of lady beetles follows on biological-control tactics.”
Actual application isn’t so easy. While adult pink spotted lady beetles can live as long as eight months, it takes them a while to grow from larvae to maturity. Trying to feed the young lady beetles their natural diet would require greenhouses full of plants to raise spider mites and aphids.
That could lead to major expenses or other complications. An artificial diet of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and mineral salts would eliminate those needs and risks. But creating that diet is easier said than done.
“It’s easy to create a formula that will keep beetles alive, but it may fail to help them develop completely and later reproduce,” Rojas said. “It’s a lengthy process of experimentation and evaluation to develop a diet that will be adequate for growth and reproduction.”
And even if the scientists find initial success, a formula may not be effective in the long run.
“Feeding any animal with a single food formulation requires full knowledge of its nutritional needs,” Rojas said. “In most cases the first version will lack a few nutrients and the colony will fail and we’ll need to revise the formulation. Refining the diet is never done; it will be continuously improved to maintain the colony indefinitely.”
The next challenge is to reduce the number of ingredients or substitute them with byproducts to reduce production costs.
“If lady beetles can be produced cheaply and in abundance, then they would be available for homeowners to purchase,” Morales-Ramos said.
Scott Elliott is a public-affairs specialist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service.