Researchers discover plant-initiated immune response

Bananas, wheat, chocolate and humans have something in common. They’re all in the midst of deadly pandemics. Humans have the tools to fight. But plants need help.
“There are three pandemics in the plant world right now,” said Brian Staskawicz, director of sustainable agriculture at the Innovative Genomics Institute, and a professor of plant and microbial biology at the University of California-Berkeley. “Bananas are being threatened by the Fusarium Tropical Race 4 fungus, which has been found in Latin America. Wheat blast has been found in Africa and is threatening the world’s wheat. Cacao swollen shoot virus has been found in cacao in West Africa.
Researchers from the Innovative Genomics Institute have made a critical step toward helping plants fight pathogens. Staskawicz, co-investigator Eva Nogales, and their team have discovered the structure and function of a resistosome. It’s a plant immune receptor that recognizes pathogens and activates a strong defense response.
Just as in humans, plant immune responses aren’t perfect. They don’t have effective weapons to combat all pathogens. But researchers have a roadmap to provide plants new tools to defend themselves. Both plants and animals respond to pathogens with proteins called nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat receptors. The receptors detect the presence of pathogens and initiate an immune response.
The researchers focused on a nucleotide-binding/leucine-rich repeat immune receptor called ROQ1 from Nicotiana benthamiana, a type of tobacco plant. The Staskawicz lab in 1994 isolated DNA sequences for nucleotide-binding/leucine-rich repeat immune genes. Until recently no one had been able to determine the structure of the molecule. That’s critical for understanding how the receptor recognizes the pathogen and triggers an immune response, according to the researchers.
They used electron microscopy. Typically when researchers use electron microscopy, they use insect or bacterial cell cultures to artificially produce many copies of the molecule in question. In the recent study Raoul Martin, a doctoral candidate, used the tobacco plant itself because cell-culture methods failed to make usable protein.
“The amount we’d obtain from tobacco leaves was so little I couldn’t measure the concentration using standard methods,” Martin said.
He developed a protocol to maximize the chance of capturing a molecule suitable for imaging. After 12 attempts, he found one that worked.
Having sufficient amounts of the molecule for imaging is one hurdle; the next is being able to accurately capture an image of the structure. That was made possible by the Cal-Cryo facility at the University of California-Berkeley. The facility’s cryo-electron microscopes can be used for conducting high-resolution imaging experiments at extremely low temperatures.
Martin found that the way the loops of the ROQ1 molecule recognize pathogens was remarkably similar to antibodies found in mammals.
“Every biochemist has seen the structure of an antibody,” he said. “As soon as I saw the structure, I thought, ‘Wow, that looks exactly like the folds I’ve seen in antibodies.’”
The structures are an example of convergent evolution, he said. They didn’t derive from the same ancestor, but they arrived at a similar strategy to defend against attacks at the molecular level.
The team was able to show that loops on one end of the complex, cloverleaf-shaped molecule can directly recognize pathogen proteins. When that happens, the ROQ1 molecule transforms to activate a defensive response in plant tissue. The structure also seems to have a mechanism that directly inactivates the pathogen protein.
Engineering immunity
The similarity to mammalian antibodies isn’t just an interesting example of evolutionary symmetry; it suggests a course of action, according to the researchers. Now that they understand how the plant resistosome recognizes pathogens using specific loops of the molecule, they know from similar work in animals that it’s possible to reengineer those loops to recognize – and hopefully fight – other pathogens. They can create new resistance genes designed to protect plants from specific attackers.
The finding raises an evolutionary question. If the loops on resistosomes recognize specific pathogens, how did plants acquire resistance in the first place? And why are they lacking resistance to other pathogens?
“My feeling is that after we solve about a hundred of the structures, we’ll be able to have a better theory,” Staskawicz said.
The study recently was published in “Science.” Visit science.sciencemag.org and search for "Structure of the activated ROQ1 resistosome" for more information.
Andy Murdock earned a doctorate in integrative biology from the University of California-Berkeley before joining the Innovative Genomics Institute as communications director.