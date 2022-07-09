 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Researchers pinpoint potato pathogen

Researchers already have discovered how cells of Phytophthora infestans – potato-blight disease – attack the potato plant by slicing open its skin. But how the microscopic attackers sharpen their weapons was unknown until recently. Researchers from Holland’s Wageningen University and Research have reported their findings in the journal Science Advances.

Phytophthora infestans hitchhikes on water droplets during rainfall. When droplets land on potato leaves mechanisms are activated. Single-celled water mold contains an internal skeleton in the tubular structure it wields as its weapon.

People are also reading…

Wageningen scientists discovered that the cell skeleton detects contact with the plant and senses how strong the plant resists. Using the information the cell regroups its proteins to form a blade-like structure with a sharp point, which it uses to cut the leaf.

The same mechanism, which the researchers call a mechanostat, also ensures that the tip of the tubular weapon remains sharp throughout infection. There are increasingly strong threads of proteins at the tip of the tube. The blade’s sharpness is determined by the mechanostat based on the pressure it detects.

Joris Sprakel, a professor at the Wageningen-Laboratory of Biochemistry, said now that researchers understand how Phytophthora begins its infection in the plant, they can work toward a new form of pest control. Researchers think they know which protein makes mechanical warfare of the pathogens possible. Sprakel said a new research project will begin soon.

Visit science.org and search for “Sprakel + potato blight” for more information.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nitrogen emissions take toll

Nitrogen emissions take toll

Emissions of nitrogen oxides, ammonia and nitrous oxide recently were studied by environmental scientists at Rice University. The study quanti…

Insects explored as food, feed

Insects explored as food, feed

Insects are a source of good-quality protein and can be cultivated easily. Researchers at Wageningen University and Research are exploring the…

Organisms unaffected by Bt corn

Organisms unaffected by Bt corn

Genetically modified Bt corn has little impact on non-target insects and other organisms, according to a recently published study by a scienti…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News