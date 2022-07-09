Researchers pinpoint potato pathogen

Researchers already have discovered how cells of Phytophthora infestans – potato-blight disease – attack the potato plant by slicing open its skin. But how the microscopic attackers sharpen their weapons was unknown until recently. Researchers from Holland’s Wageningen University and Research have reported their findings in the journal Science Advances.
Phytophthora infestans hitchhikes on water droplets during rainfall. When droplets land on potato leaves mechanisms are activated. Single-celled water mold contains an internal skeleton in the tubular structure it wields as its weapon.
Wageningen scientists discovered that the cell skeleton detects contact with the plant and senses how strong the plant resists. Using the information the cell regroups its proteins to form a blade-like structure with a sharp point, which it uses to cut the leaf.
The same mechanism, which the researchers call a mechanostat, also ensures that the tip of the tubular weapon remains sharp throughout infection. There are increasingly strong threads of proteins at the tip of the tube. The blade’s sharpness is determined by the mechanostat based on the pressure it detects.
Joris Sprakel, a professor at the Wageningen-Laboratory of Biochemistry, said now that researchers understand how Phytophthora begins its infection in the plant, they can work toward a new form of pest control. Researchers think they know which protein makes mechanical warfare of the pathogens possible. Sprakel said a new research project will begin soon.
Visit science.org and search for “Sprakel + potato blight” for more information.