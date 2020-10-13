URBANA, Ill. – As the climate trends warmer and drier, global food security increasingly hinges on crops’ ability to withstand drought. But are scientists and producers focusing on the right metric when measuring crop-relevant drought? Not exactly, according to new research from the University of Illinois.
“Plants must balance water supply and demand,” said Kaiyu Guan, a professor in the natural resources and environmental sciences department at Illinois. “Both are extremely critical, but people overlook the demand side of the equation, especially in the Corn Belt.”
The demand side involves atmospheric dryness, often expressed as vapor-pressure deficit. The drier the air the more moisture is drawn from pores in plant leaves. Plants must open pores – stomata – to absorb carbon dioxide as their food. If they sense the atmosphere is too dry, they’ll close pores to avoid drying. Keeping stomata closed too long leads to reductions in photosynthesis, plant growth and grain yield. But plants close stomata due to atmospheric dryness even when there’s an adequate supply of soil moisture.
“If you consider only rainfall and soil moisture, that’s mostly describing the supply side,” Guan said. “With little soil moisture, plants will be stressed by how much water they receive. But the supply is often sufficient, especially in the Corn Belt. The demand side from the atmosphere also can severely stress plants. We need to pay more attention to that drought signal.”
Guan was involved in two recent studies that used multiple technological approaches – field measurements, various sources of satellite data, hydrological-model simulations, and government crop-yield statistics. The first study used data from seven sites across the Corn Belt. It showed that vapor-pressure deficit accounts for about 90 percent of the changes in crop stomatal conductance, a proxy for drought stress. Vapor-pressure deficit accounts for about 85 percent of changes in gross primary productivity, a measure of productivity.
By comparison soil moisture typically accounts for 6 percent to 13 percent of the measures for corn and soybean, and as much as 35 percent when considering time-lag effects, according to Hyungsuk Kimm, a doctoral student in Guan’s group at Illinois and the study’s lead author.
In the other study Guan and the team focused on grain yield. Yield depends on many factors related to water cycles. But the researchers found that vapor-pressure deficit explains the biggest proportion of variability in yield. It also provides the earliest warning for yield loss when comparing with other water-cycle metrics and traditional drought indices.
“This led us to build a new drought index integrating vapor-pressure deficit, soil moisture and measures of evapotranspiration, which can account for more than 70 percent of yield variation,” said Wang Zhou, a postdoctoral researcher in Guan’s group and the study’s lead author. “Our index outperforms existing drought indices.”
In the two studies the researchers tried to understand the demand side of drought from two major angles, Guan said. One used eddy-covariance data, which accurately measures landscape water and carbon use. The other leveraged satellite data and model-simulated hydrological variables correlated with regional yield. In both cases the researchers showed that vapor-pressure deficit is more important than soil moisture to explain crop drought response in the Midwest, Guan said.
Adjusting the drought concept for crops will be critical for global food security in a changing climate, he said.
“When we look at climate-change scenarios, the amount of rainfall isn’t changing much for the Corn Belt but we know temperature and vapor-pressure deficit will increase here,” he said. “That means not much will change on the supply side, but demand stress will increase significantly. That type of stress is so connected to end-of-season crop yield.”
The team is working on follow-up studies to evaluate the role of irrigation in increasing supply and decreasing demand. For now breeding for improved water-use-efficiency could be an important part of the solution, he said.
“Redefining droughts for the U.S. Corn Belt: The dominant role of atmospheric vapor pressure deficit over soil moisture in regulating stomatal behavior of maize and soybean,” is published in “Agricultural and Forest Meterology.” Visit sciencedirect.com for more information.
“Connections between hydrological cycle and crop yield in the rainfed U.S. Corn Belt,” is published in the "Journal of Hydrology." Visit sciencedirect.com for more information.