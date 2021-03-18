Researchers target resistance mechanisms in corn

Researchers at Texas A&M University recently were awarded a grant to study corn-resistance mechanisms against fall armyworm and western corn rootworm. Both are destructive, invasive pests of global significance.
Michael Kolomiets, a professor of molecular biology, and Julio Bernal, a professor of entomology, will collaborate on the project. Through screening an extensive collection of corn mutants they’ve identified genes in corn that produce hormone-like signal molecules that plants need to resist the pests.
The genes enable the plants to create types of molecules called oxylipins. In humans and animals, oxylipins are called prostaglandins and control immune responses. Many FDA-approved drugs target oxylipin pathways in humans. The fact that much is known about the pathway in humans but so little about its effect on plants is the inspiration for much of his research, Kolomiets said.
“My excitement about the project is that we will identify functions of this poorly understood group of molecules and their signaling pathways to improve crop productivity,” Kolomiets said. “About 600 to 700 oxylipins have been identified in different plant species. But we know the function of only a few of them.”
Jasmonic acid, also an oxylipin, has been known for decades to be a major defense hormone against plant-eating insects. Initial studies in the Texas A&M project found a group of other oxylipins with a separate role.
“We found that one of the novel oxylipins is likely to play a role in initiating defense responses,” Kolomiets said. “That molecule appears to have a strong impact in conferring resistance to both insects.”
In collaboration with Seth Murray, a Texas A&M AgriLife Research corn breeder, the researchers screened about 400 inbred lines of corn. They looked for superior variants of the genes required to synthesize the novel molecule. They found that some of the lines contain two copies of the defense genes instead of one.
“We showed that when introduced into inbred lines that normally contain a single copy of the gene, the naturally occurring double-copy variant of the gene dramatically increases resistance to the insects,” Kolomiets said.
The researchers aim to develop molecular markers that plant breeders can use to improve resistance levels against fall armyworm and western corn rootworm in both transgenic and non-transgenic corn.
Much of the corn grown in the United States is transgenic, containing genes from Bacillus thuringiensis to provide resistance to many insect pests. But the fall armyworm is developing resistance against the toxin, making Bt corn less effective in controlling the pest. And many developing countries don’t use transgenic corn to control fall armyworms.
“We need to find a way to produce novel, non-transgenic germplasm that will be more resistant against the pests,” Kolomiets said. “Knowing which genes regulate resistance makes the breeders’ work easier because they can modify crops by classical genetics and breeding approaches.
“In addition to measuring resistance levels of the plant to improve corn, Julio Bernal’s expertise in evaluating insect resistance is essential to show how using the duplicate defense gene impacts the insects.
“Laboratories rarely look at both below-ground and above-ground insects simultaneously in the same material. We’re studying the fall armyworm and the western corn rootworm at the same time.”
Bernal added, “These two pests are representative of many of the pests of corn in the United States. Our findings also will apply to other chewing pests of both roots and foliage.”
Host resistance is an important strategy among a diverse range of tactics used to manage crop pests effectively.
“Developing environmentally friendly host-plant resistance in a crop as globally fundamental as corn will have significant scientific and economic impacts,” Kolomiets said. “What we learn about how oxylipins signal resistance to fall armyworm and western corn rootworm will advance host-plant resistance as a crop pest management strategy.”
The researchers were awarded a $499,865 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute for Food and Agriculture for the project. Visit tamu.edu and nifa.usda.gov for more information.