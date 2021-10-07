Researchers target weeds in organic fruit, hemp

Weed control is a problem as old as agriculture itself, but two projects at Cornell University aim to develop new methods for zapping weeds. The new methods could help growers of organic apples and grapes as well as hemp.
Lynn Sosnoskie, an assistant professor in the Cornell University-School of Integrative Plant Science, is collaborating on a $2 million project to study electric weed control in perennial fruit crops. She also is leading a weed-management study for hemp. Both studies are multi-institution, multistate undertakings to provide growers evidence-based, location-specific recommendations to suppress weeds and maximize yields.
Both projects began in September. They will run for three years and are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture.
“We’ll be in different regions, different production environments, different soil types and different rain patterns,” Sosnoskie said. “By banding together we’ll be able to understand similarities in our systems and highlight differences. That will be useful for developing Extension outreach publications for growers.”
Sosnoskie and collaborators at Oregon State University and the University of California-Davis will test the performance, safety, and economic and environmental sustainability of electric weed control in the organic production of apples and grapes. The organic product market reached more than $60 billion in 2020, and the largest market segment is fresh fruit.
Due to the nature of apple, grape and other perennial fruits, crop rotation and intensive soil disturbance aren’t viable weed-control strategies. Organic herbicides and mulches can be expensive. Those factors led Sosnoskie and her colleagues to consider a novel weed-control tool – electricity. They’ll be testing devices that control weeds by sending a jolt of electricity through the plant, damaging the plant’s cells and chlorophyll.
The researchers will study whether electric weed control can suppress weeds without damaging crops or soil health. They’re partnering with an agricultural economist to study the financial viability of electric weeders. They’re also working with a group of organic growers, distributors and scientific advisers to share knowledge.
For the hemp study Sosnoskie and her colleagues will be doing more fundamental work to understand best weed-management practices for a crop that has been legal to grow for just three years nationally.
Nationwide in 2020 hemp growers licensed more than 400,000 acres for production. The hemp industry also has experienced growing pains and setbacks, as farmers, distributors and markets scramble to adjust to consumer demand for new hemp products.
Sosnoskie’s team will study and develop recommendations describing how variety choice, planting timing, cultivation, cover crops, mulching and other strategies can keep weeds at bay.
“Prohibitions on hemp production meant prohibitions on hemp research,” she said. “I receive a lot of questions about weed control in hemp. We don’t have many answers other than generalities. We’re hoping to fill in those details.”
Formal studies on different varieties, planting times and weather impacts on weed management would be helpful for organic farmers growing hemp, said Dan Dolgin, co-founder of Eaton Hemp and co-owner of JD Farms, the first licensed hemp grower in New York.
“We’ve kind of done own research and development,” he said. “Our big challenge as an organic grower is how to prevent weeds. That’s where we need more experience.”
Collaborating with Cornell on the hemp study are researchers from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Southern Illinois University, North Dakota State University and Clemson University.
Krisy Gashler is a writer for the Cornell University-College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.