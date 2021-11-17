Researchers test anaerobic disinfestation

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – To boost the profitability and sustainability of organic specialty-crop production, scientists at Pennsylvania State University are optimizing a method for controlling soil-borne pests and pathogens. Anaerobic soil disinfestation is the process of limiting oxygen from soil to reduce pests and pathogens.
The method is important because organic specialty crops are mainly grown in unheated greenhouse-like structures known as high tunnels, according to the researchers. The structures help commercial farmers extend growing seasons. But because soils beneath high tunnels support an intensive cropping system and are shielded from freezing temperatures, undesirable bacterial and fungal pathogens as well as pests often accumulate. Hot temperatures and humid conditions determine soil-borne pathogen and pest pressure, which limit expansion of the organic strawberry and vegetable industry.
Anaerobic soil disinfestation involves adding organic materials to provide a source of carbon that’s easily broken down to feed soil microbes. That initiates a process that leads to a temporary shift of conditions in the soil from aerobic to anaerobic, said Francesco Di Gioia, an assistant professor of vegetable-crop science at Pennsylvania State University and the project’s leader.
In anaerobic conditions the materials undergo a type of fermentation process mediated by microbial activity. That leads to production of organic acids and other compounds toxic to most soil-borne pests and pathogens. The system later returns to normal aerobic conditions.
The research is funded by a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative. A multi-university research team will develop integrated strategies to preserve soil health and enhance the sustainability of organic horticulture using anaerobic soil disinfestation. The method promotes the simultaneous control of plant pathogens, plant-parasitic nematodes and weeds.
“The goal of the research and Extension project is to contribute to the long-term profitability and sustainability of organic specialty-crop-production systems,” Di Gioia said. “We’ll accomplish that by optimizing and integrating anaerobic soil disinfestation as a viable biological technology for promoting and supporting long-term soil health.”
The four-year project will involve coordinated research and on-farm trials aimed at optimizing and integrating anaerobic soil-disinfestation into organic vegetable- and strawberry-cropping systems in Florida and Pennsylvania, two states representative of the Northeast and Southeast regions. At the national level results of the project will be disseminated through the eOrganic web platform.
“Outreach methods will contribute to knowledge transfer of anaerobic soil disinfestation and application practices to organic growers,” Di Gioia said.
Jeff Mulhollem is a science writer for Pennsylvania State University.