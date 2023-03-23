Related to this story

Most Popular

Soil-carbon measurements improved

Soil-carbon measurements improved

EAST LANSING, Michigan – Michigan State University researchers recently showed how to more accurately evaluate soil-carbon stock changes. Thei…

Tribal ag contributes to solutions

Tribal ag contributes to solutions

Generations ago North America was inhabited solely by Native people who farmed and hunted for a living. They built large cities and extensive …

Potato research looks to chipping

Potato research looks to chipping

Americans eat more potato chips than any other nation –  more than 4 pounds per person per year, according to Potatoes USA. About 22 percent o…

Farmers help climate resiliency

Farmers help climate resiliency

MADISON, Wisconsin – Steps are being taken to help Wisconsin agriculture become more resilient in the face of climate events such as floods, t…