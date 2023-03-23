Plant breeders have traditionally measured leaves by hand to measure leaf angles. The process is time-consuming and labor intensive so researchers at North Carolina State University have developed a way to automate it.
The new technology – called AngleNet – is comprised of hardware and software. The hardware is a robotic device mounted on wheels. The device is steered manually and is narrow enough to navigate between crop rows spaced 30 inches apart.
The robot features four tiers of cameras, each of which is set to a different height to capture a different level of leaves on surrounding plants. Each tier has two cameras, enabling a stereoscopic view of leaves and 3-D modeling of plants.
As the robot moves along a row of plants, it’s programmed to capture multiple stereoscopic images at multiple heights of every plant it passes.
“The angle of a plant’s leaves, relative to its stem, is important because leaf angle affects how efficient the plant is at performing photosynthesis,” said Lirong Xiang, first author of a paper on the work and an assistant professor of biological and agricultural engineering at North Carolina State University.
“In corn you want leaves at the top that are relatively vertical, but leaves further down the stalk that are more horizontal,” she said. “That allows the plant to harvest more sunlight. Researchers who focus on plant breeding monitor this sort of plant architecture because it informs their work.”
Conventional methods for measuring leaf angles involve measuring leaves by hand with a protractor. Xiang and her team said they wanted to find a way to automate the process.
Visual data from the robot is sent into a software program that computes leaf angle for the leaves of each plant at different heights.
It’s important for plant breeders to know what the leaf angle is as well as how far those leaves are above the ground. That gives them information they need to assess leaf-angle distribution for each row of plants. In turn that can help them identify genetic lines that have desirable or undesirable traits, she said.
To test the accuracy of AngleNet, the researchers compared leaf-angle measurements done by the robot in corn to measurements made by hand using conventional techniques.
“The angles measured by AngleNet were within 5 degrees of the angles measured by hand, which is well within the accepted margin of error for purposes of plant breeding.
“We’re already working with some crop scientists to make use of the technology, and we’re optimistic that more researchers will be interested in adopting the technology to inform their work. Ultimately our goal is to help expedite plant-breeding research that will improve crop yield," she said.
The study recently was published in Journal of Field Robotics. Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for “Lirong Xiang” for more information.
Matt Shipman is a research communications lead at North Carolina State University.