Robots needed to improve efficiencies

The war in Ukraine is putting pressure on farmers globally to produce more crops to compensate for supply gaps left by both Russia and Ukraine. They must do so as prices of wheat, fuel and fertilizer have increased.
Due to economic sanctions on Russia, post-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply-chain disruptions, the prices of Brent crude oil have quadrupled from about $28 per barrel in March 2020 to $105 per barrel.
The agricultural industry is already vulnerable due to greatly commoditized products, stiff competition and thin profit margins. Increasing fuel and fertilizer prices will exacerbate the situation, making farming profitably even more difficult. But to maintain the pre-war level of global food supply more food must be produced.
The need to improve farming efficiencies is imminent. One solution is to adopt agricultural robots. Human laborers are limited by working hours and wages. Agricultural robots are more cost-effective in the long run. But the adoption rate of agricultural robots has been relatively slow due to issues such as lack of technical robustness, expensive upfront costs and complicated technologies.
Until those problems are resolved, IDTechEx doesn’t expect agricultural robots to be widely adopted. Yet some agricultural robots have been commercialized due to their relatively simple technologies and short payback time. Examples include milking robots, unmanned-aerial vehicles and robotic weeders.
Several applications are struggling to reach wider commercialization due to lack of funding and technological requirements. But IDTechEx has observed efforts to resolve those issues. In "Agricultural Robots and Drones 2022-2032: Technologies, Markets & Players,” IDTechEx analyzes agricultural robots – their drivers, barriers, stages of commercialization and application areas.
Based on primary and secondary analyses, we expect the agricultural robot industry to grow thanks to the improved efficiencies and reduced operating costs. Those advantages can help solve the aforementioned challenges.
Autonomous tractors and carriers will be one of the major drivers due to increased efforts in the autonomous-driving sector. But autonomous vehicles for agricultural applications must tackle difficult terrain and limited access to infrastructure.
With advances in sensory systems and artificial intelligence, the problems are soon expected to be resolved. Visit idtechex.com for more information.