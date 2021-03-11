Rotational grazing creates easier dairy life

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. – Jason and Kris Gruenenfelder with their five children live and farm in the rolling hills of Iowa County. He was raised on a dairy farm and has been running his own operation since graduating from college in 2010.
He had a conventional dairy farm but said he wanted to change his production practices. So in September 2018 he called the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, with questions about rotational grazing. That initial call sparked extensive conservation-planning efforts to convert his row-crop acres to year-round grass and legume pasture.
Kaitlin Schott, a soil conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service center in Dodgeville, said it was a large-scale project requiring a lot of back-and-forth between Gruenenfelder and the center staff.
“But the time invested in planning upfront paid off in the finished system,” she said.
The project involved establishing and maintaining more than 130 acres of forage and biomass planting as well as constructing 1,400 feet of access road, 2,000 feet of trails and walkways, and 8,200 feet of livestock pipeline. The project also involved 10 portable water tanks and more than 5.5 miles of interior and exterior fence. The work was completed as part of a Natural Resources Conservation Service Environmental Quality Incentives Program contract through the Beginning Farmer Initiative, and with continued conservation technical assistance.
Gruenenfelder now rotationally grazes his cattle on 200 acres of pasture. He milks 90 cows once daily. After the first season rotationally grazing dairy cattle he said he wished he had made the change sooner. His new workload has him feeling “semi-retired," he said. He also spends less time standing on concrete and operating machinery.
He has been teaching his children about plant species in the pasture. He watches his children admire the bird species and insect species that call the pasture home, he said.
With the cows on pasture Gruenenfelder was able to create an additional revenue stream. Barn space that previously was used by his dairy herd is now used for raising hogs.
With two more years of prescribed grazing through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, Gruenenfelder said he’ll continue adapting his operation to meet the needs of his cattle and his family. After that he plans to apply for the Natural Resources Conservation Service Conservation Stewardship Program to incorporate new conservation practices on his farm.
He continues to learn from other farmers; he recently toured farms that incorporate pastured poultry into their grazing operations. That’s something he may try on his own farm, he said.
Visit nrcs.usda.gov and search for "Wisconsin NRCS" for more information.